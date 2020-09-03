DORINA supports with LOVE

HAPPY MOMS, HAPPY FAMILIES.

DORINA offers a variety of comfortable and supportive bras for mothers. Ranging from Nursing Bras, Bralettes & Soft Bras, to padded & full coverage bras. DORINA gives women the variety they need in their adventure as a mother.

NURSING BRA

The MAY full coverage Nursing Bra comes in a smooth micro fabric in three colours, giving nursing mothers smooth lines, wireless comfort and light padded support. The bra also features the convenience of a drop cup without losing its support. The lace detailing along the bra offers a touch of femininity while still being practical.

SOFT BRA

Whether it is about looking after the kids, running a few errands, or just having a relaxing day at home, the multitudes of Soft Bra options are for every occasion of life. DORINA's Soft Bras offer women the support they need as well as extreme comfort in a variety of options. Our AIR LITE & MICHELLE bra would definitely be some good options.

T-SHIRT BRA

A good t-shirt bra is every woman's best friend. Flattering, supportive, comfortable, and unobtrusive. DORINA offers various selections for consumers to choose from. In a range of colours and styles; from neutrals to brights, satin to lace wings, there is definitely a t-shirt bra to suit any mom's style.

LACE BRA

A beautiful lace bra is another must-have for each woman. Introducing the ANGIE lace bra, with 3/4 micro cups over-lay by delicate lace on top. Showing off the femininity and elegance of each woman. Comes in white, easy to match with any outfit.

ABOUT DORINA

Germany 1968.

My Curves. My Way.

Striving for 100% Eco. Aim higher, try harder, be sustainable.

From ESSENTIAL to SENSUAL lingerie, lounge, sport, and swim.

Aligning cutting edge ECO-design with genuine quality.

DORINA sells internationally through reputable online and retail channels and is one of the top lingerie brands on ASOS and Zalando. D O R I N A is also available on Next, Namshi, Zalora, La Redoute, Amazon, and many more.

We genuinely celebrate the diversity and natural beauty of all women, we do not retouch our model's skin, marks, or tattoos.

DORINA, MY WAY.

My style - My curves – My Way

DORINA's ECO Commitment

We are committed to protecting the earth that inspires us and we aim to produce, package and market our products in the most sustainable manner possible.

In SS20, we have achieved 30% of our fashion collection made completely ECO. ECO fabrics made by organic cotton (45% minimum content), recycled PET (20% minimum content) and ECO-fibres (50% minimum content) with 100% ECO-packaging for all DORINA products with no virgin paper and virgin plastics.

We are committed to increasing the use of ECO fabrics in our collection, reaching 40% ECO in AW20 and 50% in SS21 respectively.

SIZE OFFERING

Regular Ranges: 70A-85E & XS-XXL

Curve: 80-100C / 70D-100F / 70-90G & S-XXXL

Full Size Range: XS-XXXL

PRICE RANGE

Bras: €13-35

Bottoms: €8-14

ABOUT HOP LUN (HONG KONG) LIMITED

DORINA has formed a long-term strategic partnership with Hop Lun, one of the top global intimates manufacturers.

Established in 1992, Hop Lun specialises in lingerie and swimwear manufacturing within its wholly-owned factories, offering reliable services from product design to manufacturing, and achieving the best quality at a competitive price.

