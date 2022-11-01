Dorinda Walker Explores the Complexity of "Love & Havoc" in Her Fiction Debut

SOUTH ORANGE, N.J., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Acclaimed author and marketing executive Dorinda Waker debuts her first fiction novel, " Love & Havoc ." The first installment of her Passion and Mayhem series. This new trilogy explores stories of love that blossomed despite the chaos and violence surrounding the main characters. Dark twists, erotica, and secrets are revealed that test the bonds of family and friendship, intending to keep readers intrigued and eager for more.

Love & Havoc Dorinda Walker

The New Jersey native is on a mission to inspire others by bringing her zeal for storytelling and devotion to inspiring others. According to Walker, "After the success and accolades from my memoir " Protected by Purpose ," I realized there's power in sharing our stories. As an avid reader and content creator, it was a natural progression to focus my talent on writing fictional stories that speak to the power of love, faith, and redemption."

Love & Havoc is an intense erotic drama that explores the darkness associated with drug abuse, sexual trauma, murder, and human trafficking. Walker wants readers to examine the complexity of being faced with a choice to commit immoral acts to gain power. She also wants readers to understand how blessings can be achieved by relying on the power of love and faith to gain peace and redemption. This romance drama is edgy and sophisticated. The twists and turns will leave readers wishing for the demise of the antagonist while rooting for the main characters' love to endure.

"Dorinda is a talented writer, and her storytelling in "Love & Havoc" provides compelling elements that she drew from her life experiences. I love how she broaches dark topics but is careful in her approach to humanizing the story. True to her nature, she emphasizes the power of turning trials into triumphs." says Dr. Cameka Smith, founder of The BOSS Network.

Turning Tragedy into Triumph

After suffering the devastating loss of her husband and partner of 33 years in May, Walker is determined to find new joy through the art of storytelling. Although, surviving life's difficulties are nothing new to Walker. In her debut memoir, she shared how she transformed from an enraged young woman with low self-esteem, no moral value or integrity, and no hope to a successful, award-winning businesswoman. As a motivational speaker, she is candid about her experience as a high school dropout, drug dealer, sexual promiscuity with much older men, and attempting suicide twice—all before the age of 18. Through embracing the process of forgiveness, finding her faith, and putting in the work required, she is now a successful entrepreneur, author, and empowerment speaker.

"Trauma is real, and in this book, I created diverse, dynamic, and complex characters. I wanted to explore real-life traumas and how life choices impact our successes or failures. This is my way of sharing my perspective on the complexity of the human psyche," says Walker.

