Doris Concepcion Named a Winner of the Woman of Color STEM Top Women in Finance Award

ULRI and ULSE Controller Recognized for Leadership and Success in the Finance Industry at WOC STEM DTX Conference

EVANSTON, Ill., Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- UL Research Institutes and UL Standards & Engagement announced that Doris Concepcion, vice president and controller at UL Research Institutes and UL Standards & Engagement, was named a recipient of the Woman of Color STEM Top Women in Finance Outstanding Achievement Award at the annual WOC STEM DTX Conference in Detroit, Michigan.

Concepcion joined ULRI and ULSE in 2022, where she has been instrumental in creating fundamental financial infrastructure for the two independent organizations. In her role as vice president and controller at ULRI and ULSE, she oversees general accounting, grant accounting, financial reporting, capital and major strategic initiatives reporting, procure to pay, and financial audits.

"Beyond her exceptional technical expertise, Doris is a visionary leader who motivates her team, encourages collaboration, and consistently drives others to excel," says Chris Cramer, interim president and chief research officer. "She is a natural leader and mentor, who is deeply committed to fostering an inclusive and supportive work environment. She has a proven track record of recruiting, building, and retaining talented teams."

"Doris consistently models and fosters a positive culture, showing dedication to her work, her colleagues, and the organization's mission," said Dr. George Borlase, interim executive director and vice president of standards at UL Standards & Engagement. "We are thrilled to see Doris' achievements recognized through this award and celebrate her contributions to our success every day."

Concepcion has worked closely with other internal teams such as IT, on system design, configuration, and data migration. Her bilingual proficiency in Spanish strengthens her leadership by fostering inclusivity, bridging communication gaps, and uniting teams across diverse backgrounds.

"I am incredibly honored to receive the Top Women in Finance Outstanding Achievement Award," says Concepcion. "This award is a testament to the progress we're making in breaking barriers and advancing diversity in finance and safety science research. I'm proud to be part of a community that continues to innovate and lead with purpose."

The WOC STEM Top Women in Finance Award honors superstars in the financial sector. Whether they work at a financial institution, in retail, for the defense industry, or the government, they are leaders in their field while promoting diversity and serving as a role model. Applications for this award are granted to individuals in the workforce and are recommended for these awards by their employer.

Concepcion received her award at the Women of Color STEM DTX Conference in Detroit, Michigan on Oct. 4, 2024.

About UL Research Institutes

UL Research Institutes is a nonprofit research organization dedicated to advancing public safety through scientific discovery. Since 1894, our research has advanced our mission toward a safer, more secure, and sustainable future. Focused on global risks from fire mitigation and air quality to safe energy storage and digital privacy, we conduct rigorous independent research, analyze safety data and partner with experts to uncover and act on existing and emerging risks to human safety.

Discover more at UL.org .

About UL Standards & Engagement

UL Standards & Engagement is a nonprofit organization that translates safety science into action through standards development, partnerships and advocacy. Since 1903, we have developed nearly 1,700 standards and guidance documents for products ranging from fire doors to autonomous vehicles. ULSE enables innovation and grows trust by convening experts and informing policymakers and regulators as we work toward a safer, more secure and sustainable future.

Discover more at ULSE.org.

