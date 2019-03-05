Doris P. Meister Recognized by Crain's New York Business as One of the "Most Notable Women in Banking and Finance"

NEW YORK, March 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Doris P. Meister, executive vice president of wealth management at Wilmington Trust and M&T Bank, has been named among the "Most Notable Women in Banking and Finance" in 2019 by Crain's New York Business. The honor recognizes leading women executives in New York City for their dedication to excellence in the financial industry and significant professional, civic, and philanthropic contributions.

Meister leads the firm's wealth management businesses, including Wilmington Trust Wealth Advisory Services, M&T Securities, and Wilmington Trust Investment Advisors, and is one of three women on the bank's 15-member Management Committee that sets the firm's priorities and strategies. When she joined the firm in 2016, she immediately spearheaded initiatives to help achieve organic growth goals and ultimately position Wilmington Trust as one of the country's most respected wealth advisory firms and the company of choice for corporate transactions and structures.

"Doris' leadership has allowed Wilmington Trust to foster a deeper understanding of the complex needs of the families we serve," said Kevin Pearson, vice chairman of M&T Bank. "She is committed to providing clients with integrated advice and solutions and building a diverse team that shares her values of integrity, personal responsibility and collaboration. This recognition couldn't be more deserving, and we congratulate Doris on her tremendous contributions to our company and the community."

Meister's industry expertise and understanding of client needs have helped enhance the firm's investment capabilities, reinvent the Private Banking division, and relaunch its managed account program, among many other innovative initiatives.

She is also recognized for championing women in the workplace and supporting the arts in New York City. Meister has made it her personal responsibility to ensure the company is supporting diversity and inclusion through recruiting, talent development, and retention efforts.

Meister proudly serves as chair of the Northeast Region of the Committee of 200, a highly regarded women's executive leadership organization; as a member of the Women's Forum of New York; and as a member of the board of trustees of the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater.

A feature profiling all of this year's "Most Notable Women in Banking and Finance" honorees is online at www.crainsnewyork.com and in the March 11 print issue of Crain's New York Business.

