Doris P. Meister Recognized by Crain's New York Business as one of the Most Notable Women on Wall Street Commemorating International Women's Day

Doris leads the firm's wealth management businesses, including Wilmington Trust Wealth Advisory Services, M&T Securities, and Wilmington Trust Investment Advisors, and is one of three women on the bank's 14-member Management Committee that sets the company's priorities and strategies. Since joining the firm in 2016, Doris has spearheaded initiatives and firmwide models to help achieve organic growth goals and ultimately position Wilmington Trust as one of the country's leading wealth advisory firms and the company of choice for corporate transactions and structures.

"Doris' continued leadership has further enhanced our abilities to meet the complex needs of the families we serve, especially during these challenging times," said Kevin Pearson, vice chairman of M&T Bank. "She is committed to providing clients with integrated advice and solutions and has continuously supported the growth of diverse teams and our reach to new markets. Doris is very deserving of this recognition, and we congratulate her for her service to Wilmington Trust and M&T Bank, the industry, and her community."

Under Doris' leadership, Wilmington Trust focuses on wealth planning, investment management, trust and estate services, financial solutions, and private banking. Doris's efforts fortify our roots, which date back to the founding of Wilmington Trust Company by T. Coleman du Pont in 1903. Wilmington Trust has been serving successful individual and institutional clients for more than a century. The firm is globally recognized and has a team of professionals that bring a unique blend of knowledge, experience, and resources to clients in all 50 states and numerous other countries.

In addition to her industry contributions, Doris is also recognized for championing women in the workplace and supporting the arts in New York City. She serves her community as chair of the Northeast Region of the Committee of 200, a highly regarded women's executive leadership organization; as a member of the Women's Forum of New York; and as a board member of the Museum of the City of New York. Additionally, she is a member of the Economic Club of New York.

A feature profiling all of this year's "Most Notable Women on Wall Street" honorees will be included online at www.crainsnewyork.com and in the March 8th print issue of Crain's New York Business.

About Wilmington Trust

Wilmington Trust's Wealth Management offers a wide array of personal trust, planning, fiduciary, asset management, private banking, and family office services designed to help high-net-worth individuals and families grow, preserve, and transfer wealth. Wilmington Trust focuses on serving families with whom it can build long-term relationships, many of which span multiple generations.



Wilmington Trust also provides Corporate and Institutional Services for clients around the world.



Wilmington Trust has clients in all 50 states and numerous countries, with offices throughout the United States and internationally in London, Dublin, Paris, and Frankfurt. For more information, visit www.wilmingtontrust.com.



About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation is a financial holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York. M&T's principal banking subsidiary, M&T Bank, operates banking offices in New York, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Connecticut, Virginia, West Virginia and the District of Columbia. Trust-related and investment services are provided by M&T's Wilmington Trust-affiliated companies and by M&T Bank.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Maya Dillon, Head of Communications, Wilmington Trust

(646) 735- 1958

[email protected]

Wilmington Trust is a registered service mark used in connection with various fiduciary and non-fiduciary services offered by certain subsidiaries of M&T Bank Corporation including, but not limited to, Manufacturers & Traders Trust Company (M&T Bank), Wilmington Trust Company (WTC) operating in Delaware only, Wilmington Trust, N.A. (WTNA), Wilmington Trust Investment Advisors, Inc. (WTIA), Wilmington Funds Management Corporation (WFMC), and Wilmington Trust Investment Management, LLC (WTIM). Such services include trustee, custodial, agency, investment management, and other services. International corporate and institutional services are offered through M&T Bank Corporation's international subsidiaries. Loans, credit cards, retail and business deposits, and other business and personal banking services and products are offered by M&T Bank, member FDIC.

This is for informational purposes only and is not intended as an offer, recommendation or solicitation for the sale of any financial profit or service or as a determination that any investment strategy is suitable for a specific investor. Investors should seek financial advice regarding the suitability of any investment strategy based on their objectives, financial situations, and particular needs. Investing involves risk and you may incur a profit or a loss. There is no assurance that any investment strategy will be successful. Wilmington Trust is not authorized to and does not provide legal, accounting or tax advice.

© 2021 M&T Bank Corporation and its subsidiaries. All Rights Reserved.

SOURCE Wilmington Trust

Related Links

http://www.wilmingtontrust.com

