Doritos and Twitch Rivals Team Up for the Evolution of Doritos Bowl featuring Call of Duty: Cold War Black Ops & Top Twitch Streamers

PLANO, Texas, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- This week, Doritos is bringing streamers back to Verdansk and Call of Duty with the legendary Doritos Bowl, an evolution on the original event that was 2018 Tempest Award winner in the gaming industry. This year's competition will include a first-of-its kind twist with the three-day tournament featuring the first-ever private lobby for a Twitch Rivals Warzone event, giving players the chance to compete against each other and Twitch's top steamers.

This year's tournament began on December 3 with over 250 streamers competing in a three-hour race, with the top three games counting toward a team's final score. Even more high-level competitors returned to day two on December 8 with co-streamers TimTheTatman and Swagg commentating on the day's activities. Now, the top 24 teams who qualified for the finals will join the likes of TimTheTatman, Swagg, Dougisraw, DavidDobrik, and TeePee for a chance to be crowned the 2020 Doritos Bowl Champions and take home a portion of the $250,000 prize. There will be five games of a private lobby, with all players in the same game, and the total score from all five games will count toward a team's final score. Fans can tune in on December 16 from 5 – 10 p.m. ET.

"With the major increase in streaming over the past several months and following the launch of the highly anticipated Cold War Black Ops, the stage is set for this year's Doritos Bowl finale," said Caio Correa, senior director of marketing, Frito-Lay North America. "Doritos is a brand rooted in next level experiences, so we wanted to build on that within the competitive gaming arena. Giving streamers the chance to compete with huge names and huge stakes will make for no shortage of entertainment."

"This is a cool moment for some of my favorite things to come together: Warzone, the Twitch community and one of my favorite snacks, Doritos, all for some insane competition," said FaZe Swagg. "I remember how awesome the first Doritos Bowl was and can't wait to take it up a notch. It's not often that so many members of the Twitch community get to play at the highest level for huge prizes. We're all stoked to play and everyone is going down because my team is READY."

The inaugural Doritos Bowl in 2018 made history as one of the biggest and boldest gaming events to date, with a Shroud-led team defeating teams led by Ninja, DrLupo and Courage while playing the Call of Duty Blackout mode, its first battle royale mode. The sold-out TwitchCon event was watched by 60 million people, but this year's Doritos Bowl is taking it to another level.

About Doritos

Doritos believes there's boldness in everyone. We champion those who are true to themselves, who live life fully engaged and take bold action by stepping outside of their comfort zone and pushing the limits. Doritos is one of many Frito-Lay North America brands – the $17 billion convenient foods division of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP), which is headquartered in Purchase, NY. Learn more about Frito-Lay at the corporate website, http://www.fritolay.com/ , and on Twitter http://www.twitter.com/fritolay .

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $67 billion in net revenue in 2019, driven by a complementary food and beverage portfolio that includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker and Tropicana. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including 23 brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales. Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Convenient Foods and Beverages by Winning with Purpose. "Winning with Purpose" reflects our ambition to win sustainably in the marketplace and embed purpose into all aspects of the business. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com.

About Twitch

Launched in 2011, Twitch is a global community that comes together each day to create multiplayer entertainment: unique, live, unpredictable experiences created by the interactions of millions. It brings the joy of co-op to everything, from casual gaming and world-class esports to anime marathons, music, and art streams. Twitch also hosts TwitchCon , the biggest community event of the year, where tens of thousands of people come together to celebrate and connect with others who share their interests and passions. We're always live at Twitch . Stay up to date on all things Twitch on Twitter and on our blog .

SOURCE Frito-Lay North America

Related Links

https://www.fritolay.com/

