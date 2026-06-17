DORITOS DINAMITA® TURNS UP THE HEAT AND GETS NAKED WITH DORITOS DINAMITA® SIMPLY NKD™ CHILE LIMÓN

Newest addition to Simply NKD™ line-up delivers the bold heat fans love with no artificial dyes or flavors

PLANO, Texas, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PepsiCo Foods is proving bold spice doesn't need bright color to stand out with the introduction of Doritos Dinamita® Simply NKD™. Launching just in time for summer, the rolled tortilla chip delivers a heat-filled flavor experience, balancing zesty lime with a spicy kick for the perfect combo of chili and citrus – with no artificial dyes or flavors.

New Doritos Dinamita® Simply NKD™ Chile Limón (left) pictured next to Doritos® Dinamita® Chile Limón (right) Photo credit: Brielle Patton, D3 Studio

"Dinamita Simply NKD Chile Limón was developed for snack lovers who want it all – a bold, layered flavor experience made without any artificial dyes or flavors," said Jess Spaulding, vice president of marketing at PepsiCo Foods U.S. "Building on the momentum of our Doritos and Cheetos Simply NKD launches, this innovation shows how we can continue expanding fan-favorite brands to revolutionize the snack aisle."

Bold Flavor, Familiar Ingredients

While the visual contrast between Dinamita Simply NKD and all other fiery rolled tortilla chips is striking, its bold kick delivered through a spectrum of spice still beats all expectations. Dinamita Simply NKD Chile Limón is made with:

No artificial dyes or flavors

A balanced combination of chili and lime that delivers both heat and citrus brightness

The crunchy rolled tortilla chip format that fans love

The same bold flavors that consumers love, but naked

Available in Two Sizes

Dinamita Simply NKD will be available nationwide starting June 22, in two convenient sizes:

3.25 oz. bag for everyday snacking

10.75 oz. bag for sharing and entertaining

Expanding the Simply NKD Portfolio with Complex Spice

Dinamita Simply NKD follows last year's launch of Simply NKD Doritos and Simply NKD Cheetos. The latest innovation will join the full line-up of Simply NKD products, which now includes:

Doritos Dinamita ® Simply NKD ™ Chile Limón: a rolled-up tortilla chip that combines spicy chili with zesty citrus, now with no dyes or artificial flavors

that combines spicy chili with zesty citrus, now with no dyes or artificial flavors Doritos ® Simply NKD™ Nacho Cheese: the classic bold crunch and cheesy flavor, naked of artificial dyes and flavors

the classic bold crunch and cheesy flavor, naked of artificial dyes and flavors Doritos ® Simply NKD™ Cool Ranch ® : the iconic zesty and tangy punch of flavor, now with no artificial dyes or flavors

: the iconic zesty and tangy punch of flavor, now with no artificial dyes or flavors Cheetos ® Simply NKD™ Puffs : all the flavorful cheesiness and light airy texture fans know and love without artificial dyes or flavors

: all the flavorful cheesiness and light airy texture fans know and love without artificial dyes or flavors Cheetos® Simply NKD™ Flamin' Hot®: packed with that hot, spicy flavor in a cheesy, crunchy snack, but naked of artificial dyes and flavors

Part of PepsiCo's Broader Transformation

Over the past year, PepsiCo has expanded Simply NKD across core brands, removed artificial colors and flavors from key portfolios like Lay's and Tostitos, and introduced new innovations including Doritos Protein, PopCorners Protein, and SmartFood FiberPop™ – offering consumers more ways to enjoy bold flavors and a broader range of snacking options.

For more information and to stay up to date on news from Dinamita, follow along with the brand on social media or visit the website.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated nearly $94 billion in net revenue in 2025, driven by a complementary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lay's®, Doritos®, Cheetos®, Gatorade®, Pepsi-Cola®, Mountain Dew®, Quaker®, and SodaStream®. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and drinks, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Beverages and Convenient Foods by Winning with pep+ (PepsiCo Positive). pep+ is our strategic end-to-end transformation that places sustainability at the center of our business strategy, seeking to drive growth and build a stronger, more resilient future for PepsiCo and the communities where we operate. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com, and follow on X (Twitter), Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn @PepsiCo.

SOURCE PepsiCo Foods U.S.