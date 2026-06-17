DORITOS DINAMITA® TURNS UP THE HEAT AND GETS NAKED WITH DORITOS DINAMITA® SIMPLY NKD™ CHILE LIMÓN

News provided byPepsiCo Foods U.S.
Jun 17, 2026, 09:00 ET
Newest addition to Simply NKD™ line-up delivers the bold heat fans love with no artificial dyes or flavors
PLANO, Texas, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PepsiCo Foods is proving bold spice doesn't need bright color to stand out with the introduction of Doritos Dinamita® Simply NKD™. Launching just in time for summer, the rolled tortilla chip delivers a heat-filled flavor experience, balancing zesty lime with a spicy kick for the perfect combo of chili and citrus – with no artificial dyes or flavors.
"Dinamita Simply NKD Chile Limón was developed for snack lovers who want it all – a bold, layered flavor experience made without any artificial dyes or flavors," said Jess Spaulding, vice president of marketing at PepsiCo Foods U.S. "Building on the momentum of our Doritos and Cheetos Simply NKD launches, this innovation shows how we can continue expanding fan-favorite brands to revolutionize the snack aisle."
Bold Flavor, Familiar Ingredients
While the visual contrast between Dinamita Simply NKD and all other fiery rolled tortilla chips is striking, its bold kick delivered through a spectrum of spice still beats all expectations. Dinamita Simply NKD Chile Limón is made with:
- No artificial dyes or flavors
- A balanced combination of chili and lime that delivers both heat and citrus brightness
- The crunchy rolled tortilla chip format that fans love
- The same bold flavors that consumers love, but naked
Available in Two Sizes
Dinamita Simply NKD will be available nationwide starting June 22, in two convenient sizes:
- 3.25 oz. bag for everyday snacking
- 10.75 oz. bag for sharing and entertaining
Expanding the Simply NKD Portfolio with Complex Spice
Dinamita Simply NKD follows last year's launch of Simply NKD Doritos and Simply NKD Cheetos. The latest innovation will join the full line-up of Simply NKD products, which now includes:
- Doritos Dinamita® Simply NKD™ Chile Limón: a rolled-up tortilla chip that combines spicy chili with zesty citrus, now with no dyes or artificial flavors
- Doritos® Simply NKD™ Nacho Cheese: the classic bold crunch and cheesy flavor, naked of artificial dyes and flavors
- Doritos® Simply NKD™ Cool Ranch®: the iconic zesty and tangy punch of flavor, now with no artificial dyes or flavors
- Cheetos® Simply NKD™ Puffs: all the flavorful cheesiness and light airy texture fans know and love without artificial dyes or flavors
- Cheetos® Simply NKD™ Flamin' Hot®: packed with that hot, spicy flavor in a cheesy, crunchy snack, but naked of artificial dyes and flavors
Part of PepsiCo's Broader Transformation
Over the past year, PepsiCo has expanded Simply NKD across core brands, removed artificial colors and flavors from key portfolios like Lay's and Tostitos, and introduced new innovations including Doritos Protein, PopCorners Protein, and SmartFood FiberPop™ – offering consumers more ways to enjoy bold flavors and a broader range of snacking options.
For more information and to stay up to date on news from Dinamita, follow along with the brand on social media or visit the website.
About PepsiCo
PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated nearly $94 billion in net revenue in 2025, driven by a complementary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lay's®, Doritos®, Cheetos®, Gatorade®, Pepsi-Cola®, Mountain Dew®, Quaker®, and SodaStream®. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and drinks, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.
Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Beverages and Convenient Foods by Winning with pep+ (PepsiCo Positive). pep+ is our strategic end-to-end transformation that places sustainability at the center of our business strategy, seeking to drive growth and build a stronger, more resilient future for PepsiCo and the communities where we operate. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com, and follow on X (Twitter), Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn @PepsiCo.
SOURCE PepsiCo Foods U.S.
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