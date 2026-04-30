TOSTITOS EXPANDS INTO REFRIGERATED AISLE WITH NEW TOSTITOS® CHUNKY GUACAMOLE: MILD, HINT OF LIME FLAVORED DIP

Starting with fresh Hass avocados, Tostitos Chunky Guacamole arrives nationwide this fall

Tostitos debuts Casa de Tostitos, an immersive experience bringing the refreshed brand identity to life for consumers in New York City from May 1-3

PLANO, Texas, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tostitos is launching its first-ever refrigerated dip – Tostitos® Chunky Guacamole: Mild, Hint of Lime Flavored Dip. Starting with fresh Hass avocados, this chunky guacamole delivers a hint of lime flavor and has been crafted to pair seamlessly with Tostitos tortilla chips and a variety of other options. It will be arriving this fall. Entering the refrigerated dip category expands the brand beyond shelf-stable offerings and unlocks entirely new meal occasions from modern on-the-go snacking to at-home entertaining.

New refrigerated Tostitos® Chunky Guacamole: Mild, Hint of Lime Flavored Dip 15 oz. tub. Photo credit: Brielle Patton.

Why Tostitos Is Entering the Guacamole Category

'Chips and Guac' remain one of the most beloved snack pairings in the U.S.; in fact, 64% of consumers already eat guacamole with tortilla chips1. As the #1 unflavored tortilla chip brand2, Tostitos is uniquely positioned to meet this demand with a high-quality, ready-to-enjoy guacamole offering. Whether it's for a tasty on-the-go snack or game-day celebrations, Tostitos Chunky Guacamole is designed to deliver a flavorful experience that people can feel confident serving and sharing.

"With Tostitos Chunky Guacamole, we're bringing the iconic Tostitos experience into the refrigerated aisle for the first time," said Courtney Larson, vice president, PepsiCo Foods U.S. "We set out to create a guacamole that when people ask what the best tasting guacamole is — or what guacamole is best for chips —Tostitos will be the answer. We built this product from the ground up around flavor, quality fresh ingredients including no artificial colors, flavors or preservatives, and the chunky texture that makes every dip better."

Product Details: Quality Ingredients, Tostitos Flavor

Tostitos Chunky Guacamole starts with fresh Hass avocados, combined with onions, tomatoes, jalapeño peppers and spices and finished with a hint of lime flavor. The result is a chunky, ready-to-serve refrigerated guacamole made with quality ingredients:

No artificial colors, flavors or preservatives

Non-GMO Project Verified

Vegan, kosher and gluten-free

Available Sizes for Every Occasion

To meet a range of snacking and entertaining occasions, Tostitos Chunky Guacamole will be available in three sizes:

Tostitos Chunky Guacamole 8 oz. tub – for everyday snacking and meal pairings

– for everyday snacking and meal pairings Tostitos Chunky Guacamole 15 oz. tub – for hosting, gatherings and game day

– for hosting, gatherings and game day Tostitos Chunky Guacamole 6-count 2 oz. singles – for on-the-go, lunch boxes and portion-controlled convenience

All three sizes of Tostitos Chunky Guacamole will be available this fall.

Casa de Tostitos: Bringing the New Tostitos Brand to Life

To celebrate its refreshed brand identity and show what's behind every chip and dip, Tostitos will debut Casa de Tostitos in New York City from May 1-3, allowing consumers to experience Tostitos' values of craft, quality and connection firsthand.

The multi-sensory event will showcase the brand's corn to chip story through:

Live small-scale masa-making demonstrations

A curated, corn-inspired culinary experience

Collaborations with local chefs and restaurateurs

Entertainment reflecting the Tostitos "fiesta spirit"

For more information and to stay up to date on the latest news from Tostitos, follow along with the brand on social media or visit the website.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated nearly $94 billion in net revenue in 2025, driven by a complementary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lay's, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker, and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and drinks, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Beverages and Convenient Foods by Winning with pep+ (PepsiCo Positive). pep+ is our strategic end-to-end transformation that places sustainability at the center of our business strategy, seeking to drive growth and build a stronger, more resilient future for PepsiCo and the communities where we operate. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com, and follow on X (Twitter), Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn @PepsiCo.

_____________________________ 1 Based on an online survey of 801 nationally representative Americans, conducted by Sabra Dipping Company. Fielded from January - February, 2019. 2 Circana IRI Tostitos UTC vs. other brands, T52W as of 4/12/26

SOURCE PepsiCo Foods U.S.