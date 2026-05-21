PopCorners Protein delivers the beloved popped, never fried crunch in three delicious flavors – Hickory BBQ, Zesty Cheddar and Cinnamon Delight

PLANO, Texas, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PopCorners continues to unlock snacking possibilities by adding a tasty new option with a good source of protein to its popped, never fried snacks lineup. With nine grams of protein per serving, PopCorners Protein delivers incredible flavor and an airy, yet crunchy texture that can help consumers meet their daily protein goals.

PopCorners introduces newest innovation: PopCorners Protein, offering a good source of protein (9 grams) per serving.

A Good Source of Protein in Three New Flavors

With salty, savory and sweet flavors available, PopCorners Protein offers snackers three delicious options to enjoy. Made with no artificial flavors or colors, and coming in at 140 calories per one ounce serving, PopCorners Protein is available in:

Hickory BBQ Flavor: A smoky BBQ flavor that brings a tangy twist and satisfying crunch.

A smoky BBQ flavor that brings a tangy twist and satisfying crunch. Zesty Cheddar Flavor: A kick of zesty cheddar flavor, added protein and a delicious crunch.

A kick of zesty cheddar flavor, added protein and a delicious crunch. Cinnamon Delight Flavor: Delivers a deliciously sweet cinnamon crunch flavor.

Meeting Consumer Demand for Protein

As 73% of Americans are intentionally consuming foods with protein on a daily basis, over half (54%) are looking to snacking occasions to prioritize protein intake*.

"At PepsiCo, we're evolving our portfolio to meet shifting consumer preferences toward foods with functional ingredients," said Tina Mahal, Senior Vice President of Marketing, PepsiCo Foods. "As more snackers look for protein options that fit seamlessly into their daily routines, PopCorners Protein is a convenient snack offering a complete source of protein, at 9 grams of protein per serving, that can be enjoyed without compromising on taste."

As consumers increasingly look for functional ingredients in their everyday food and beverages, PepsiCo is leveraging its iconic portfolio of brands to lead the category transformation. PopCorners Protein joins recent launches including Quaker® Protein Rice Crisps, Quaker® Protein Granola Bars, Quaker® Protein Old Fashioned Oats, Quaker® Protein Instant Oatmeal, SmartFood® Fiber Pop™ coated popcorn, SunChips® Fiber whole grain and black bean snacks, Doritos® Protein Tortilla Style Chips, Pepsi® Prebiotic Cola, poppi® Prebiotic Soda, and Starbucks® Coffee & Protein.

Additional Product Details

Available starting next week in select retailers and markets, PopCorners Protein is made with:

9 grams of protein per serving with pea protein, rice protein and rice flour

No artificial preservatives or flavors

The popped, never-fried crunch consumers expect

PopCorners Protein will come in 5 oz. bags and 4-count multipacks. Available in select retailers at the end of May and rolling out nationwide in July.

For more information and to stay up to date on news from PopCorners, follow along with the brand on Instagram, X, Facebook, and at www.popcorners.com.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated nearly $94 billion in net revenue in 2025, driven by a complementary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lay's, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker, and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and drinks, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Beverages and Convenient Foods by Winning with pep+ (PepsiCo Positive). pep+ is our strategic end-to-end transformation that places sustainability at the center of our business strategy, seeking to drive growth and build a stronger, more resilient future for PepsiCo and the communities where we operate. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com, and follow on X (Twitter), Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn @PepsiCo.

* Source: Online survey of 1,000 nationally representative Americans fielded by RepData on behalf of PepsiCo Foods US. Margin of error is +/-3%. Fielded from January 5-21, 2026

SOURCE PepsiCo Foods U.S.