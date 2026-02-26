DORITOS® LAUNCHES BOLDEST INNOVATION YET: DORITOS PROTEIN

Two Fan-Favorite Flavors

Designed for fans who love Doritos but want more out of their snack, Doritos Protein is leveling-up the snacking experience with the benefit of added protein, as well as no artificial colors or flavors. The new snack launches with two tasty and timeless flavors:

Doritos Protein Nacho Cheese: The true classic and #1 selling Doritos flavor with bold cheesy seasoning

The true classic and #1 selling Doritos flavor with bold cheesy seasoning Doritos Protein Sweet & Tangy BBQ: A bold experience that elevates traditional BBQ flavor with sweetness, complex spices and tanginess

Meeting Consumer Demand for Functional Snacking

Doritos Protein marks a significant evolution for the classic and beloved brand, delivering protein in a format that feels familiar, flavorful and accessible. It's more than a product launch, it's a new product platform that addresses topical consumer trends in the snacking category:

86% of Americans are actively adding protein to their diet 1

70% of consumers want salty snacks to have protein 2

Over 50% of consumers prioritize protein during snacking occasions3

As consumers increasingly look for functional ingredients in their everyday snacks and beverages, PepsiCo is leveraging its iconic portfolio of brands to lead the category transformation. Doritos Protein joins recent launches including SmartFood® Fiber Pop™ coated popcorn, SunChips® Fiber whole grain and black bean snacks, Pepsi® Prebiotic Cola, poppi® Prebiotic Soda, Quaker® Protein Granola Bars and Quaker® Protein Old Fashioned Oats, emphasizing a commitment to delivering the foods and beverages consumers love, enhanced with the functional ingredients they seek. Doritos Protein will continue to push innovation forward, meeting evolving consumer needs for exceptional taste and convenient formats.

"The launch of Doritos Protein marks our strategic expansion into the protein snack category. We're elevating the bold flavor and signature snacking experience consumers expect by using novel flavor and seasoning methods. Now, each one-ounce serving delivers 10 grams of protein, and a single-serve bag with 17 grams of protein is coming later this year," said Hernán Tantardini, chief marketing officer, PepsiCo Foods U.S. "This innovation underscores PepsiCo Foods' commitment to evolving its portfolio to meet shifting consumer preferences toward foods with functional ingredients. 70% of consumers want their salty snacks to have protein- and now we are making it more accessible and seamlessly integrated into everyday snacking occasions without compromising the distinctive Doritos experience."

"Doritos is synonymous with bold flavor and iconic crunch – two attributes that our fans know and love. When we set out to create this product, we wanted to ensure we were delivering that unmistakable snacking experience, but in a new way with the added benefit of protein," said Jess Spaulding, vice president of marketing, PepsiCo Foods U.S. "As consumer desires shift, we're showing that Doritos is a brand that can evolve and expand with those desires, offering consumers the best of both worlds- delicious taste, as well as new functional ingredients."

Additional Product Details

Available starting next month in select retailers and markets, Doritos Protein is made with:

Dairy-based protein (casein) as its protein source (and the first ingredient listed) – a complete dairy protein containing all nine essential amino acids

No artificial colors or flavors

The bold Doritos flavor and crunch consumers expect

Doritos Protein will come in two sizes: 7oz. for SRP $4.89 and 12.75oz for SRP $7.39, with additional rollout expected this year. Additional sizes, including a single-serve size option with 17 grams of protein per bag, are planned for later this year to bring consumers even more snacking options.

For more information and to stay up to date on the latest news from Doritos, follow along with the brand on social media or visit the website.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated nearly $94 billion in net revenue in 2025, driven by a complementary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lay's, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker, and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and drinks, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Beverages and Convenient Foods by Winning with pep+ (PepsiCo Positive). pep+ is our strategic end-to-end transformation that places sustainability at the center of our business strategy, seeking to drive growth and build a stronger, more resilient future for PepsiCo and the communities where we operate. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com, and follow on X (Twitter), Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn @PepsiCo.



1 Online survey of 1,000 nationally representative Americans fielded by RepData on behalf of PepsiCo Foods US. Margin of error is +/-3%. Fielded from January 5-21, 2026

2 Online survey of 1,000 nationally representative Americans fielded by RepData on behalf of PepsiCo Foods US. Margin of error is +/-3%. Fielded from January 5-21, 2026

3 Online survey of 1,000 nationally representative Americans fielded by RepData on behalf of PepsiCo Foods US. Margin of error is +/-3%. Fielded from January 5-21, 2026

SOURCE PepsiCo Foods U.S.