DORITOS® Propels Chip Innovation to New Heights by Sending minis COOL RANCH® Zero Gravity Flavored Tortilla Chips to Space

As a brand that champions boldness everywhere – here on Earth and beyond – Doritos is going to the stars in partnership with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital® and the Polaris Dawn mission to encourage fans to get involved in an unexpected way.

"With every new Doritos innovation, we hope to encourage snackers to pave new paths," said Tina Mahal, senior vice president of marketing at PepsiCo Foods North America. "The Cool Ranch Zero Gravity chips embrace what it means to live life boldly by pioneering a creative way to raise awareness for such an important cause."

"The limitless possibilities of space inspired us to push the boundaries of what's possible," said Chris Bellinger, Chief Creative Officer of PepsiCo Foods North America. "This mission is a testament to our commitment to delivering bold experiences and flavors, even in the most unexpected places."

Doritos fans here on Earth can join the mission and donate at StJude.org/DoritosInSpace to experience firsthand the limited-edition Cool Ranch Zero Gravity chips in special glow-in-the-dark packaging. Doritos is also making a $500,000 donation to St. Jude to further the institution's lifesaving mission: Finding cures. Saving children®. Everywhere.

"We are deeply grateful to Doritos for its generous support that inspires communities and consumers everywhere to unite for a bold cause: helping treat and defeat childhood cancer," said Richard C. Shadyac Jr., president and CEO of ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. "Through this partnership, Doritos and the Polaris Dawn crew are being catalysts for change by helping St. Jude raise survival rates for more of the 400,000 kids around the world with cancer every year."

The mission is lifting off no earlier than August 26. Until then, head to StJude.org/DoritosInSpace to donate for a chance to try the limited-edition chips and snag other far-out rewards. Fans who don't get their hands on the limited-edition, made-for-space chips can still try the classic version of DORITOS® minis COOL RANCH® Flavored Tortilla Chips available year-round at retailers nationwide and online.

About Doritos

Doritos believes there's boldness in everyone. We champion those who are true to themselves, who live life fully engaged and take bold action by stepping outside of their comfort zone and pushing the limits. Doritos is one of many Frito-Lay North America brands – the $25 billion convenient foods division of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP), which is headquartered in Purchase, NY. Follow Doritos on X, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook and TikTok. Learn more about Frito-Lay at the corporate website, www.fritolay.com, and on X.

About Frito-Lay North America

Frito-Lay North America is the $25 billion net sales convenient foods division of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP). For decades, Frito-Lay's portfolio of beloved products has brought smiles to millions of families across the world, including Fritos® corn chips, Lay's® and Ruffles® potato chips, Doritos® and Tostitos® tortilla chips and branded dips, Cheetos® snacks, Stacy's® pita chips, PopCorners® air popped snacks and SunChips® multigrain snacks. The company operates more than 40 manufacturing facilities across the U.S. and Canada, along with a vast distribution network that services over 315,000 retail customers weekly through its direct-store-delivery model. Through pep+ (PepsiCo Positive), Frito-Lay is committed to creating positive change for the planet and people. Learn more about Frito-Lay at FritoLay.com, on X (@FritoLay), on Instagram (@FritoLay) and on Facebook (FritoLay).

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $91 billion in net revenue in 2023, driven by a complementary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lay's, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker, and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Beverages and Convenient Foods by Winning with pep+ (PepsiCo Positive). pep+ is our strategic end-to-end transformation that puts sustainability and human capital at the center of how we will create value and growth by operating within planetary boundaries and inspiring positive change for planet and people. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com, and follow on X (Twitter), Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn @PepsiCo.

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Its purpose is clear: Finding cures. Saving children.® It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. When St. Jude opened in 1962, childhood cancer was largely considered incurable. Since then, St. Jude has helped push the overall survival rate from 20% to more than 80%, and it won't stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude shares the breakthroughs it makes to help doctors and researchers at local hospitals and cancer centers around the world improve the quality of treatment and care for even more children. Because of generous donors, families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food, so they can focus on helping their child live. Visit St. Jude Inspire to discover powerful St. Jude stories of hope, strength, love and kindness. Support the St. Jude mission by donating at stjude.org , liking St. Jude on Facebook , following St. Jude on X , Instagram , LinkedIn and TikTok , and subscribing to its YouTube channel.

About Polaris Dawn

Polaris Dawn is the first of three human spaceflights under the Polaris Program. The program is named after Polaris, a constellation of three stars more commonly known as the North Star, which has been a guiding light throughout human history to help us navigate the world and inspire progress. The mission is in support of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®. To learn more about Polaris Dawn, visit https://polarisprogram.com/dawn/and follow the mission on X (@PolarisProgram), and Instagram (@PolarisProgram).

