DORITOS® SERVES UP "BIG DIP ENERGY" TO INTRODUCE DORITOS® DIPS

Actress Keke Palmer Joins Forces with the Iconic Chip Brand to Take All Foods to Another Level with Consumer-Favorite Doritos Flavors

Consumers Get Chance to Dip via Social Giveaways

PLANO, Texas, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Doritos is unleashing Big "Dip" Energy – having a bold dip and knowing how to use it – and forever changing the way fans eat with the launch of DORITOS® Dips in Spicy Nacho and Cool Ranch Jalapeno flavors.

Now that Doritos is bringing Big Dip Energy – the cool confidence to swap the standard, boring condiments for a first-of-its-kind dip that pairs perfectly with all kinds of foods – from pizza to pretzels, veggies and more – to the table, those typical dips and sauces may no longer do the trick.

Keke Palmer, actress, singer and TV personality, has teamed up with Doritos to show off her favorite ways to serve Big Dip Energy and inspire fans to get dipping.

"Everyone knows I like to go big! I'm all for elevating everyday experiences to make them even more extraordinary and, to me, that's what Big Dip Energy is all about," said Palmer. "There are so many ways to use the new DORITOS Dips – I'll be dipping my wings, pizza, and jazzing up my veggies all day, baby!"

Debuting in two bold flavors, DORITOS® Dips amp up the iconic Doritos taste with an extra serving of Big Dip Energy – giving enough flavor to make mouths water from across the room.

DORITOS® Dip Spicy Nacho: A twist on the classic Doritos® Nacho Cheese flavor snackers have known for years, delivered in a delicious dip that packs a spicy punch.

A twist on the classic Doritos® Nacho Cheese flavor snackers have known for years, delivered in a delicious dip that packs a spicy punch. DORITOS® Dip Cool Ranch® Jalapeno: Cool Ranch® just got cooler! Inspired by Doritos® Cool Ranch®, this reimagined smooth and creamy ranch dip intensifies flavor with a touch of spicy jalapeno.

In a new digital video with Doritos, Palmer shows fans her favorite ways to serve Big Dip Energy during mealtimes and with her foods of choice. Now, Doritos wants to see what creative culinary combos fans are ready to dip for themselves for the chance to win a decked-out kit bursting with Big Dip Energy that will satisfy anyone's fetish for flavor, including the new DORITOS® Dips and other Doritos-shaped specialty items.

Fans can enter the Big Dip Energy sweepstakes on Instagram by commenting on the DORITOS® Dips launch post with which food(s) they think could use some Big Dip Energy and including the hashtags #BigDipEnergy and #Sweepstakes. For more details on how to enter, visit www.Doritos.com/DipsGiveaway.

"Doritos has always embraced the bold and we've encouraged our fans to do the same – from creating explosive new flavors to igniting fans to try new things," says Leslie Vesper, vice president of brand marketing, Frito-Lay. "As Doritos disrupts the dip aisle with the release of DORITOS Dips, our goal is to deliver new and unexpected experiences to consumers. Whether paired with their favorite foods or our other Doritos product offerings, we hope DORITOS Dips help fans think outside the box, just like we're thinking outside the chip bag with this innovation."

DORITOS® Dips will be available at retailers nationwide and on Snacks.com starting this month.

