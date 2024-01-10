Doritos® Shines Super Bowl Spotlight on Dinamita® as the Brand Launches Exciting Flavors and New Sticks Ahead of the Big Game

PLANO, Texas, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- After 23 years of Super Bowl appearances, Doritos® is handing over its platform to spotlight the brand's latest innovation: Dinamita®. Doritos Dinamita will launch into the new year by exploding onto snack shelves with new spice-packed flavors and an unexpected new shape – and a fiery in-game commercial for Super Bowl LVIII.

Doritos Dinamita will launch into the new year by exploding onto snack shelves with new spice-packed flavors and an unexpected new shape – and a fiery in-game commercial for Super Bowl LVIII.

"Doritos has a long history of delivering fan-favorite Super Bowl commercials, but new pack-a-punch flavors, unique shapes and some spicy stars will make Dinamita's Super Bowl commercial a campaign that will get snackers across the country buzzing like never before," said Tina Mahal, senior vice president of marketing at PepsiCo Foods North America. "This relaunch of Doritos Dinamita proves that spicy is about more than just heat, and both Dinamita varieties give snackers looking for that extra crunch a new favorite Doritos form."

With a spectrum of flavor and spice that's ready to disrupt the snacking aisle, Doritos Dinamita introduces four new flavors and a new sticks shape which join Doritos Dinamita Chile Limón just in time for the big game:

Doritos Dinamita Chile Limón is the OG Dinamita, rolled for extra crunch and boasting a tangy, citrusy heat.

is the OG Dinamita, rolled for extra crunch and boasting a tangy, citrusy heat. Doritos Dinamita Flamin' Hot® Queso is rolled in the original form and packed with explosive cheesy flavor, spicy heat and an extra crunch.

is rolled in the original form and packed with explosive cheesy flavor, spicy heat and an extra crunch. Doritos Dinamita Smoky Chile Queso offers a uniquely robust queso flavor and a smoky, spicy kick in the brand-new shape, Dinamita sticks.

offers a uniquely robust queso flavor and a smoky, spicy kick in the brand-new shape, Dinamita sticks. Doritos Dinamita Tangy Fiery Lime bursts with sour spice, zesty lime and crispy chomp in the new sticks form.

bursts with sour spice, zesty lime and crispy chomp in the new sticks form. Doritos Dinamita Hot Honey Mustard combines bold, tangy mustard flavors and a hot honey kick in the new sticks form.

With a newly launched TikTok page and multi-media marketing campaign, in-person sampling at stores and colleges across the country and additional upcoming fiery announcements leading up to Super Bowl LVIII, Doritos Dinamita is inviting spice fans to "Go ahead, try us." All five flavors of Doritos Dinamita can be found on store shelves at retailers nationwide for $2.49 (4 oz.) and $5.99 (10.75 oz).

Doritos Dinamita's relaunch ahead of the big game follows Doritos' inclusion in the launch of "Taste of Super Bowl," Frito-Lay's 2024 NFL Playoff campaign. The new television commercial features three football legends as they rediscover the taste of victory – but this time with a chip-inspired twist that transports them right back to the feeling of celebrating on football's biggest stage.

About Frito-Lay North America

Frito-Lay North America is the $23 billion convenient foods division of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP), which is headquartered in Purchase, NY. Frito-Lay snacks include Lay's® and Ruffles® potato chips, Doritos® and Tostitos® tortilla chips and branded dips, Cheetos® snacks, Stacy's® pita chips, PopCorners® popped-corn snack, SunChips® multigrain snacks and Fritos® corn chips. The company operates 30+ manufacturing facilities across the U.S. and Canada, more than 200 distribution centers and services 315,000 retail customers per week through its direct-store-delivery model. Learn more about Frito-Lay at the corporate website, www.fritolay.com , on X (@fritolay), on Instagram (@fritolay) and on Facebook (Frito-Lay).

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $86 billion in net revenue in 2022, driven by a complementary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lay's®, Doritos®, Cheetos®, Gatorade®, Pepsi-Cola®, Mountain Dew®, Quaker®, and SodaStream®. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Beverages and Convenient Foods by Winning with pep+ (PepsiCo Positive). pep+ is our strategic end-to-end transformation that puts sustainability and human capital at the center of how we will create value and growth by operating within planetary boundaries and inspiring positive change for planet and people. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com , and follow on X , Instagram , Facebook , and LinkedIn @PepsiCo.

SOURCE Frito-Lay North America