Dormie Network announces leadership team at new GrayBull Club

David McLay Kidd design set to open in 2024

LINCOLN, Neb., Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Officials at Dormie Network, a national network of private destination golf clubs, announced its leadership team at GrayBull Club, a David McLay Kidd design set to open in the Nebraska Sandhills in 2024. GrayBull will be Dormie Network's seventh course and first facility built from the ground up, joining the other Dormie Network clubs as a standard of first-class facilities and pristine course conditions to create true stay-and-play destinations.

Individuals named to leadership roles at GrayBull have all come from other courses within the Dormie Network. Tyler Hadden will assume the General Manager role at GrayBull after serving as Head Golf Professional at ArborLinks in Nebraska City. Director of Agronomy Michael Sheely and Merchandise Manager Lindsey Dykstra are also making the move from ArborLinks to GrayBull. In the kitchen, Executive Chef Joey Falco and Sous Chef Joshua Pistone come to GrayBull from Hidden Creek in Egg Harbor Township, N.J., while the husband-and-wife team of John and Mallorie Macchi are transferring from Dormie Club in West End, N.C., to fill the roles of Network Concierge and Food and Beverage Manager, respectively.

"With a great team in place here at GrayBull Club, we will build a culture that all of our members and guests will gravitate toward – fun, energetic, and creative," Hadden said. "GrayBull will have great people, a relaxed atmosphere, and incredible views, not to mention upscale Dormie Network amenities and outstanding cuisine. Coupled with a world-class David McLay Kidd golf course design, I'm confident GrayBull will be in elite company as a golf destination in the Nebraska Sandhills."

McLay Kidd, known for various renowned design projects such as Bandon Dunes, Mammoth Dunes at Sand Valley, Nanea Golf Club, and The Castle Course at St. Andrews Links, brings the creative brilliance and proven credentials that can help bring to life an intimate, pure golf experience in a curated, relaxing, and accommodating environment.

In addition to the impeccable playing experience through McLay Kidd's design, amenities will include a full-service clubhouse, a practice facility, Party Barn for intimate group entertaining, simulators in Owner's Cottages and 60 beds onsite across 15 cottages for members to make the most of the evening entertainment while onsite.

Learn more at dormienetwork.com/graybull. To request media kit access, contact [email protected].

About DMK Golf Design
The DMK Golf Design team has found great success in allowing the course to unearth itself while walking the grounds, an ideology demonstrated by David having a hand in choosing the site of his latest project: the 7th Dormie Network course, built from the ground up in the Nebraska Sandhills, with a projected open date of 2024. DMK Golf Design courses include Bandon Dunes, Mammoth Dunes at Sand Valley, Nanea Golf Club, and The Castle Course at St. Andrews Links.

About Dormie Network
Dormie Network is a national network of private destination golf clubs that includes ArborLinks in Nebraska City, Nebraska; Ballyhack Golf Club in Roanoke, Virginia; Briggs Ranch Golf Club in San Antonio, Texas; Dormie Club in West End, North Carolina; Hidden Creek Golf Club in Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey; Victoria National Golf Club in Newburgh, Indiana; and a seventh course built from the ground up in the Nebraska Sandhills, with a planned opening of 2024. Each offers a premier golf experience in a relaxing and accommodating environment ideal for business or leisure. Learn more at dormienetwork.com/graybull.

