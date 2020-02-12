Dormie Network Pledges $5.5M to Nonprofits Nationwide in 2020

The pledge is part of Dormie Network's ongoing commitment to giving back and supports its larger mission to grow the game of golf. Planned donations include stay-and-play packages and memberships to its national network of premier clubs, both unique opportunities to sample the Dormie Network experience. To launch the initiative, Dormie Network has partnered with GolfStatus.org , a division of golf technology company GolfStatus devoted to facilitating charity outings and fundraising through golf. Working with GolfStatus.org provides Dormie Network with direct access to thousands of nonprofits nationwide leveraging golf outings as a fundraising mechanism. Through its giving initiative, Dormie Network has pledged $1.5 million in donations to nonprofits through GolfStatus.org.

"Giving back in meaningful ways is a core value of our organization, and we're constantly looking for opportunities to further the impact of every donation," said Dormie Network President Zach Peed. "In-kind donations of our premier destination clubs offer a unique opportunity for nonprofits nationwide, to understand the power of golf's charitable impact and what it can do for their causes, making this a stewardship initiative that also helps grow the game."

Non-profits hosting golf fundraising events and/or galas with auctions are encouraged to inquire about opportunities for donations available through the Dormie Network 2020 giving initiative by submitting a request at dormienetwork.com/giving.

About Dormie Network

Dormie Network is a national network of private destination golf clubs that includes ArborLinks in Nebraska City, Nebraska; Ballyhack Golf Club in Roanoke, Virginia; Briggs Ranch Golf Club in San Antonio, Texas; Dormie Club in Pinehurst, North Carolina; Hidden Creek Golf Club in Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey; and Victoria National Golf Club in Newburgh, Indiana. Each offers an unadulterated destination golf experience with unmatched golf, hospitality, cuisine, and accommodations ideal for business or leisure. Learn more at dormienetwork.com.

SOURCE Dormie Network

Related Links

http://www.dormienetwork.com

