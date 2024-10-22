Dornan Law Team Welcomes Esteemed Attorney Ryan Crnkovich, Bringing Expertise in Military and Civilian Defense

OMAHA, Neb., Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dornan Law Team, a top law firm dedicated to client-centered, quality representation, proudly announces the addition of Attorney Ryan Crnkovich to its ranks. Attorney Crnkovich brings extensive experience in criminal defense, military justice, and federal law, enhancing the firm's legal services and furthering its commitment to high-level advocacy across Nebraska and beyond.

Attorney Ryan Crnkovich

With a legal career marked by excellence, Crnkovich has a unique background that combines federal and military expertise. After serving as an Air Force Judge Advocate (JAG) for seven years, where he achieved top rankings among defense counsels, Crnkovich completed a prestigious federal district court clerkship, providing him with a comprehensive understanding of both civilian and military legal systems. His work in courts-martial and administrative proceedings positions him as a valuable advocate for military members and veterans facing legal challenges.

Expanding Legal Support for Military Members Nationwide

Crnkovich's extensive experience includes defending servicemembers nationwide, tackling cases that range from administrative separation to high-stakes courts-martial defenses. His ability to represent military personnel in both military and civilian courts provides clients a seamless legal strategy across jurisdictions, a service few civilian attorneys can offer.

"I'm thrilled to bring my expertise in military and civilian defense to Dornan Law Team," Crnkovich shared. "Having worked in both military and federal systems, I understand the unique legal challenges military members face. Dornan Law Team's commitment to justice and client advocacy perfectly aligns with my professional values, and I look forward to helping our clients achieve the best possible outcomes."

A Distinguished Legal Record

Crnkovich's accomplishments in the Air Force JAG Corps are well-recognized. He ranked as the #1 Area Defense Counsel out of 84 worldwide and, the following year, was ranked as the top military justice attorney among his peers. Additionally, his clerkship at the federal district court level gave him valuable insight into complex legal matters, particularly those that intersect federal and military jurisdictions.

"Ryan's depth of experience in both military and civilian defense strengthens our firm's ability to serve clients facing unique and challenging situations," said Dornan Law Team founder Stu Dornan. "We're honored to have an attorney of his caliber join our team, and we're excited to expand our reach to support military personnel in need of robust legal defense."

About Dornan Law Team

Dornan Law Team is a dedicated law firm that serves clients across multiple practice areas, including criminal defense, family law, personal injury, and now military justice. Dornan Law Team's attorneys combine a range of skills and experiences, making it a trusted choice for clients seeking comprehensive and effective legal solutions.

