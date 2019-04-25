Dornier MedTech to Launch New AXIS™ Single-Use Flexible Digital Ureteroscope and Stone Management Products at American Urology Association Annual Meeting

The AXIS™ scope has been developed specifically to resolve the ongoing concern of cross-contamination between patients in the operating room by offering a clean and sterile ureteroscope for every patient, every time. A premium product, AXIS™ offers unmatched image quality and clear visualization for urologists as they perform flexible ureteroscopy. It is available for urologists to use as an instant off-the-shelf, cost effective solution that can be used in conjunction with the thousands of installed Dornier Holmium laser systems and laser fibers.

At the AUA Annual Meeting, Dornier will also showcase its full line of stone management products including ureteral stents, guidewires, stone baskets, dilatation balloon catheters and high-quality holmium laser fibers for use by urologists that perform stone manipulation and stone removal procedures.

Mr. Brock Faulkner, Chief Operating Officer, Dornier MedTech GmbH, and General Manager, Dornier MedTech America, said: "We are excited to leverage 40 years of urology experience to bring meaningful full stone solutions to our customers. In response to the growth in stone disease incidence, we have constantly expanded and advanced our Dornier product portfolio, leading to the growth in number of procedures. We continue to bring full stone solutions to the operating room that are innovative, high quality, best in class and are focused on reducing costs. We remain committed to helping with the challenges of healthcare reform and rising costs. Our goal remains to exceed our customers' expectations."

As the prevalence of stone disease continues to increase globally, Dornier remains committed to advance kidney stone management and treatment by responding quickly to the demands of healthcare providers through its quality products and solutions that offer meaningful cost reduction and immediate uncompromised service. Its current portfolio of products is rapidly expanding and include the leading ESWL® system, the Dornier Delta® III, and the Solvo® Holmium laser systems.

Previews of the new AXIS™ Single-Use Flexible Digital Ureteroscope and Stone Management Products will take place at the Dornier MedTech booth, #3207.

Healthcare providers can visit the Dornier MedTech website at www.dornier.com directly for additional product information and evaluation.

About Dornier MedTech

Dornier MedTech, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Advanced MedTech Holdings (www.advanced-medtech.com), is a medical device company focused on providing leading technology and improving life by delivering scientifically superior products and solutions to physicians and patients involved in urological care. As pioneers of the lithotripsy and a variety of surgical lasers, Dornier's 40 years of innovation and service has made it one of the most trusted MedTech companies in the industry. Dornier MedTech is headquartered in Munich, Germany with offices and distributors all over the world. For more information, visit http://www.dornier.com.

