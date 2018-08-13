Doron J. Fetman Named Executive of the Year

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Doron J. Fetman, the Founder and CEO of Eff Creative Group, an award-winning Inc. 500 company that designs, develops, and markets groundbreaking digital and consumer products, has been recognized by the prestigious 15th Annual International Business Awards® as its Executive of the Year in the Advertising, Marketing and Public Relations category. He received the Gold Stevie® Award, which is the organization's highest honor. Earlier this year, Doron was also invited to serve as Chair for the IBA's Creative and Marketing judging categories.

The International Business Awards are the world's premier business awards program. All individuals and organizations worldwide – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small – are eligible to submit nominations. The 2018 IBAs received entries from 74 nations and territories.

Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word for "crowned," the awards will be presented to winners at a gala awards banquet at the InterContinental London Park Lane Hotel in London, England on 20 October.

A serial entrepreneur at heart, Doron has built Eff Creative Group into a vertically integrated agency where all services stem from creativity with a strategy-driven approach. The company's most recent project is Ticker Tocker, a financial platform powered by a global network of trading Leaders launching this fall. Eff Creative Group's 24-hour operations include its Times Square, New York headquarters and the newly launched Singapore office, Eff Creative Pte, Ltd.

"An international business award for Executive of the Year means the world to me (no pun intended)," said Doron J. Fetman, Co-Founder and CEO, Eff Creative Group. "I'm honored and humbled to be recognized by such an elite group of judges and the International Business Awards. I am a proud American and the son of immigrants who worked really hard to help me get to this point. I am just driving on the road that they have paved, which makes this award in honor of them."

In addition to Doron's recognition as Executive of the Year, Eff Creative Group, as a company, received Stevie® Awards across three other categories:

Fastest-Growing Company of the Year in the U.S.A. and Canada

and Company of the Year in Advertising, Marketing and PR

Most Innovative Company of the Year

Doron's co-founder and Eff Creative Group's Chief Creative Officer, Toby Hassan Fishman, was also recognized as Woman of the Year.

Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 270 executives worldwide who participated on 12 juries.

"This year's Stevie Award winners in the IBAs are the most distinguished group of winners we've had yet," said Michael Gallagher, president and founder of the Stevie Awards. "We raised the minimum average score from the judges required to qualify as a Stevie winner, so 2018 winners should be especially proud of their achievements. We look forward to presenting their Stevies to them in London on October 20, and to telling their stories over the coming year through Stevie Awards media."

Details about The International Business Awards and the lists of Stevie Award winners are available at: www.StevieAwards.com/IBA.

ABOUT EFF CREATIVE GROUP



Eff Creative Group is an award-winning Inc. 500 company located in Times Square, New York. A team of experienced creative innovators, Eff strategically designs, develops, and markets groundbreaking digital and consumer products launching campaigns for businesses with bespoke market solutions. With offices in NYC, Singapore and Hong Kong, Eff is a globally-renowned vertically-integrated boutique creative agency that is experienced in a multitude of industries and is constantly reinventing the world of design, media, and technology. To learn more, visit:www.EffCreative.com.

ABOUT THE STEVIE® AWARDS



Stevie Awards are conferred in seven programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 10,000 nominations each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at www.StevieAwards.com.

