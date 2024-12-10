Dorot Gardens® Announces Its 'Wilt Insurance' Program, a Unique Trade-In Initiative for Wilted Herbs

BAYONNE, N.J., Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dorot Gardens®, the trusted innovator in fresh-frozen, pre-portioned herbs and garlic, has officially launched its 'Wilt Insurance' program, a unique trade-in initiative where people can send in their wilted herbs in exchange for a coupon to swap them for fresh-frozen Dorot Gardens products. Participants are encouraged to snap a photo of their wilted herbs and submit it through a dedicated landing site at www.wiltinsurance.com. This program kicks off with a bang as we debut a fresh new look and a revamped product line of fresh-frozen garlic and herbs. It's the biggest shake-up since our iconic purple packaging stole the spotlight back in 2017!

Dorot Gardens®, the trusted innovator in fresh-frozen, pre-portioned herbs and garlic, has officially launched its 'Wilt Insurance' program, a unique trade-in initiative where people can send in their wilted herbs in exchange for a coupon to swap them for fresh-frozen Dorot Gardens products.

The 'Wilt Insurance' program directly addresses a common frustration in kitchens everywhere—fresh herbs that spoil before they can be fully used. Consumers often swing open their refrigerator doors only to find a wilted mess, which leads to wasted time, money, and meals that miss the mark. Dorot Gardens provides a simple, reliable solution: fresh-frozen, pre-portioned herbs that eliminate waste while delivering the vibrant flavors of fresh-picked ingredients. Now, with the launch of Wilt Insurance, Dorot Gardens not only offers convenience but also invites consumers to turn those kitchen disappointments into an opportunity to experience the ease of fresh-frozen herbs for themselves.

Participation is easy and accessible. Consumers simply snap a photo of their wilted herbs and submit it through the online form on the Wilt Insurance page. Once their submission is reviewed, they'll receive a coupon in the mail to redeem for a complimentary pack of Dorot Gardens products at their local grocery store. The program is open to the first 500 submissions, making it a limited-time opportunity to swap wilted herbs for freshness from the freezer. With this initiative, Dorot Gardens proves that freshness doesn't have to come with an expiration date.

Dorot Gardens' flash-frozen pre-portioned garlic, onions, and herb packs are thoughtfully designed for busy home cooks who want to enjoy fresh ingredients without the hassle of chopping, measuring, or the disappointment of spoilage. The company's innovative flash-freezing process locks in peak freshness, preserving the natural flavors and aromas of herbs as if they were just picked. The result is an unparalleled kitchen experience—vibrant, flavorful, and convenient. With a two-year shelf life, Dorot Gardens ensures that consumers can always have fresh herbs on hand, no matter the season or their cooking schedule.

Alongside the launch of the Wilt Insurance program, Dorot Gardens is debuting a comprehensive rebrand that builds on its reputation for quality and convenience. The redesigned packaging features larger, more prominent flavor callouts and distinct color-coding for each herb, making it easier than ever for shoppers to identify their desired ingredients. The company's refreshed identity also includes a revamped website and a bold new culinary concept, "Pop. Drop. Done." This new messaging highlights the effortless simplicity of Dorot Gardens products, empowering home cooks to elevate their dishes with minimal effort and maximum flavor.

"With the launch of our Wilt Insurance program, we're turning a common kitchen frustration into an opportunity to experience the reliability of fresh-frozen herbs," said Laura Morris, Marketing Director at Dorot Gardens. "This initiative is our way of showing home cooks that freshness doesn't have to come with a short shelf life. Dorot Gardens is here to prove that real flavor and convenience go hand in hand."

Dorot Gardens' rebrand and the Wilt Insurance program represent a new chapter in the company's mission to make home cooking easier, fresher, and more flavorful. By combining innovative products, sleek design, and consumer-focused initiatives, Dorot Gardens is inspiring home cooks everywhere to rethink freshness and rediscover the joy of effortless cooking.

About Kayco Beyond

Kayco is a leading manufacturer and supplier of kosher foods. Its Kayco Beyond division sources and distributes innovative products that meet the growing demand for healthful, convenient, and lifestyle-focused food options. Headquartered in Bayonne, NJ, Kayco's brands include Absolutely! Gluten Free®, Mighty Sesame Co.®, Wonder Juice™, and Dorot Gardens®, among others. For more information, visit www.dorotgardens.com

Media Contact:

Stacey Bender

9734054600

[email protected]

SOURCE Dorot Gardens