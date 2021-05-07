Dorothy's Diggin' Truffles Receives Prestigious SOFI Award for New Cow's Milk Product of the Year

NEW HOLLAND, Pa., May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dorothy's Cheese proudly announces that its Diggin' Truffles cheese has been named the New Product of the Year (Cow's Milk Cheeses) by the sofi™ Awards from the Specialty Food Association. The coveted award honors the newest, best, and most innovative specialty food products on the market.

Diggin' Truffles awarded new product of the year by SOFI awards from Sepecialty food in cow-milk category

Introduced in 2020, Diggin' Truffles is a soft-ripened cheese with panache, it marries earthy black truffle flavor with a smooth, luscious texture for a rich culinary experience that's distinctively Dorothy's. Like all Dorothy's cheeses, Diggin' Truffles is crafted in Lena, Illinois.

"This award reflects how we continually raise the bar with our craftsmanship," said Sebastien Lehembre, Senior Marketing Manager at Savencia Cheese USA. "Three years ago, Dorothy's Comeback Cow received the same sofi™ Award. It's a testament to the way our brand continues to grow and evolve, while staying true to our quality and heritage."

Dorothy's has an ongoing commitment to innovation and quality in fine cheeses. Diggin' Truffles is an expertly-crafted, perfectly balanced, and now award-winning cheese that reflects this commitment.

Dorothy's cheeses are available at select supermarkets such as Wegmans or Whole Foods Market, specialty stores, and online at the Cheese Lover Shop.

About Savencia Cheese USA: Savencia Cheese USA is a proud subsidiary of Groupe Savencia - a world's leading producer of cheese specialties which employs over 20,000 people and sells its products in 120 countries. It utilizes the latest technology and deep culinary expertise to meet consumers' expectations in great taste, convenience, and nutrition, while staying committed to the highest quality standards. In the USA, the company offers a wide portfolio of cheeses, including domestically produced Alouette®, Dorothy's® and Chavrie® as well as French specialty imports like Saint Agur®, Ile de France®, Saint Andre®, Saint Albray® and world-champion cheese Esquirrou®.

Diggin' Truffles NEW Product of the year

