Dorsett Wanchai Marks World Environment Day 2023 with Bold Paperless and Plastic-Free Sustainability Initiatives

News provided by

Dorsett Wanchai, Hong Kong

04 Jun, 2023, 06:00 ET

HONG KONG, June 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 4.5-star award-winning Dorsett Wanchai, Hong Kong is proud to lead the way for sustainability with its 'GoGreen Promise' and a series of paperless and plastic-free sustainability initiatives. As the Grand Award winner of the Hong Kong Sustainability Award 2022 by the Hong Kong Management Association and an EarthCheck Silver-certified hotel for 5 consecutive years, Dorsett Wanchai will join global efforts to #BeatPlasticPollution on World Environment Day.

Check-in to a Greener Stay

Botanical Green Corner at Dorsett Wanchai's lobby
As guests step into the lobby, they will be first welcomed by the refreshing botanical Green Corner, and then Jasper, the friendly Guest Service Robot who helps with seamless and paperless check-in experience 24/7. Aiming to #beatplasticpolluton, the hotel has also adopted versatile, biodegradable wooden key cards, replacing the traditional plastic versions.

Drink Responsibly, Stay Sustainably

During the hotel stay, guests can enjoy quality filtered water from Well# water dispensers with complimentary, reusable Dorsett glass bottle in-room. The hotel has also adopted ELEMIS refillable shower amenities. If needed, other bathroom amenities can be redeemed with a complimentary cash voucher from 24-hour vending machines at the hotel lobby. These programmes encourage hotel guests to use only what is needed to reduce unnecessary waste and help to minimize plastic consumption at source.

Going Green on the Go

At Dorsett Wanchai, sustainability and comfort go hand in hand. The hotel offers complimentary shuttle bus service to make city travels at ease, with popular shopping and business districts drop-offs in Wan Chai, Causeway Bay, and Central. This service promotes the use of public transportation over private cars or taxis, limiting carbon emissions without sacrificing convenience.

"We see this as an opportunity to provide world-class services and amenities to our guests while making a positive impact on our environment," said Ms. Anita Chan, General Manager of Dorsett Wanchai. "More so than ever, businesses are recognizing their impact on communities and the globe. Sustainable travel can be a force for good with our unremitting efforts."

Book your stay today and join our commitment to promote sustainability!

About Us

As winner of Tripadvisor's Travellers' Choice 2023, the 4.5-star Dorsett Wanchai is conveniently located between Wan Chai and Causeway Bay with a mere 8-minute walk to MTR stations, Times Square, and a 10-minute drive from the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. The hotel offers meticulously designed rooms and suites up to 48 sq. m. Visit: www.wanchai.dorsetthotels.com

SOURCE Dorsett Wanchai, Hong Kong

