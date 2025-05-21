DORSIA, THE GLOBAL HOSPITALITY AND TECH LEADERS, ANNOUNCE THEIR EUROPEAN SUMMER 2025 LINE UP

Offering streamlined access to the most sought-after reservations and experiences across Europe, plus exclusive access to curated events at Cannes Film Festival and F1 Grand Prix Monaco

LONDON, May 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dorsia, the global leader in the hospitality and tech space, best known for allowing its members access to the world's most coveted restaurant reservations and sought-after cultural experiences, has announced the launch of its 'European Summer' portfolio for 2025. Members will now have streamlined, single-point access to otherwise impossible-to-book dining destinations, beach clubs, and nightlife venues throughout Ibiza, Monaco, and the South of France. In an age where spontaneity and access are the ultimate luxuries, Dorsia members can touch down in any destination, from global hubs to seasonal hot spots, and immediately unlock the best dining, daylife, nightlife, and culture, all bookable through their Dorsia app.

CANNES FILM FESTIVAL & F1 GRAND PRIX MONACO

For their second Summer, Dorsia offers access to the most exclusive European hotspots, meeting its members where they are and showing up at the most important events on the cultural calendar. To kick off the season, Dorsia will have impossible-to-get access to events at both the Cannes Film Festival and the F1 Grand Prix in Monaco.

Founder Marc Lotenberg will cohost a series of events to kick off the Season, which started Friday, May 16, with a dinner in partnership with cult film and culture magazine, A Rabbit's Foot, hosted by Editor Charles Finch. Access to David Lynch's acclaimed Silencio night club pop-up is also available for members to book during the star-studded Festival. Dorsia will also support the legendary amfAR Gala Cannes and the nonprofit's mission to end HIV/AIDS. Guests in attendance will be gifted a Dorsia Premium Summer membership and a culinary experience courtesy of amfAR and Dorsia.

In Monaco, select members will be invited to access the Dorsia Racing Club F1 pop-up on a private rooftop terrace overlooking the world-famous track presented by Richi and powered by Loulou. A welcome dinner on Friday, May 22, will be cohosted by Lotenberg and Loulou Groupe Director Général Alexandre Rossoz. Prepared by Chef Benoit Dargere, the occasion will kick off their newly formed global partnership. On Sunday, May 25, select members will also have access to the terrace for a VIP GP viewing party.

Dorsia members will also have the opportunity to secure a seat (or two) at the exclusive HEAVENSAKE lunch, cohosted by Lotenberg and HEAVENSAKE Founder Carl Hirschman, featuring Michelin-starred chef Endo Kazutoshi. And for those interested in attending HEAVENSAKE's legendary annual event, 'A Better High', a gathering held during the race weekend, access is now available exclusively through Dorsia, which is powering the guest list and check-in process via its new Gatekeeper technology.

In addition, the highly sought-after Turbo Events, featuring late-night DJ sets by Adriatique, WhoMadeWho, and Keinemusik's Adam Port, are accessible for Dorsia members, as well as the exclusive four-night Lilly's club pop-up [May 22nd - 25th] with performances by Travis Scott, Black Coffee, and Solomun.

NEW VENUES FOR EUROPEAN SUMMER 2025

Dorsia members can experience a seamless summer at the most sought after venues at the click of a button; from snagging 'money can't buy' tables, beach beds, and beach club reservations, to enjoying frictionless payments with their patented DorsiaPay technology (meaning never having to wait for a bill again after a rosé-filled lunch). Designed for the modern, crypto-savvy traveler, Dorsia now enables members to book restaurants and major cultural events using funds from their preferred crypto wallets, enabling a borderless payment solution in partnership with MoonPay, the globally recognized crypto-payment leader.

Always with their finger on the pulse, Dorsia announces new partners for summer 2025 including the classic Sass Café Monaco, La Môme Cannes, which is celebrating its 10th anniversary at the Festival, and their sister venue La Môme Plage, alongside Lou Lou, Cipriani Monte Carlo, Casa Amor, and La Reserve à la plage. Additional hotspots include:

Ibiza & Formentera - Members can access the delights of this idyllic Balearic island with visits to iconic locations like Jondal, Casa Maca, Sa Capella, El Chiringuito, El Silencio, and Cala Gracioneta, as well as the ability to book some of the island's most coveted day clubs and beach beds.

Monaco - Whether jetting in for business or pleasure, Dorsia offers members an unparalleled selection of the city's finest nightlife venues and lunch spots, including Sass' Café, La Môme, Beefbar Monaco, and Mayabay Monaco, as well as beachbeds at La Rose des Vents.

- Whether jetting in for business or pleasure, Dorsia offers members an unparalleled selection of the city's finest nightlife venues and lunch spots, including Sass' Café, La Môme, Beefbar Monaco, and Mayabay Monaco, as well as beachbeds at La Rose des Vents. Cannes + St Tropez - For those seeking sun-soaked beach clubs and terraces, Dorsia offers access to a host of venues across the French Riviera from La Môme and Salama - the timeless and sought-after restaurants located minutes from the legendary Promenade de la Croisette in Cannes , as well as access to beach clubs, from La Môme Plage, to Indie Beach and Les Palmiers in St. Tropez . Other St Tropez hot spots include Kinugawa, L'Opéra, NAŌ, and Le Café.

Dorsia is an essential tool for the modern traveler, tastemaker, and cultural insider, and the best way to enjoy a seamless summer. To apply for membership visit www.dorsia.com