Dos Equis® And Live Nation Unite For Naming Rights To Popular Dallas Music Venue

Under the terms of the deal Dos Equis® will be the exclusive naming rights partner of the facility and be integrated into the official logo of the Pavilion. Prominent signage throughout the venue, including façade, box office and LED displays will drive brand awareness among the hundreds of thousands of legal drinking age concertgoers and enhance the music experience. Acts signed to date span a range of music genres and include Foo Fighters, Luke Bryan, Kendrick Lamar, Lynyrd Skynyrd, and Dave Matthews Band.

Opened in 1886, Fair Park covers 277 acres just east of downtown Dallas. Its cultural, educational, sports and music facilities play host to more than seven million visitors each year. Dos Equis Pavilion will play host to top music talent throughout 2018, keeping the popular Mexican imported beer top of mind among music lovers and beer drinkers in the beer brand's top market.

"We are honored to be aligning with such a respected partner as Live Nation. And the fact that the newly named Dos Equis Pavilion is located in the heart of a key Dos Equis market makes this partnership uniquely relevant to our core consumers," said Elizabeth Cannon, Regional Marketing Manager at HEINEKEN USA.

"We are thrilled to partner with Dos Equis and look forward to delivering in experiences that build brands," said Andy Peikon, Senior Vice President, Live Nation. "We strongly believe this experiential marketing platform will drive consumer trial and loyalty through top-of-mind awareness, good times and memorable occasions."

Regarded as the most coveted venue, the newly renamed Dos Equis Pavilion in the Dallas/Fort Worth area underwent over $8MM in upgrades in 2017.

About HEINEKEN USA

HEINEKEN USA Inc., the nation's leading high end beer importer, is a subsidiary of HEINEKEN International NV, the world's most international brewer. Key brands imported into the U.S. are Heineken®, the world's most international beer brand, the Dos Equis Franchise, the Tecate Franchise and Strongbow Hard Apple Ciders. HEINEKEN USA also imports Amstel Light, Amstel Xlight, Indio, Carta Blanca and Bohemia brands. For the latest information on our company and brands, follow us on Twitter @HeinekenUSACorp, or visit HEINEKENUSA.com.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Sponsorship. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com

For additional information, visit www.livenation.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dos-equis-and-live-nation-unite-for-naming-rights-to-popular-dallas-music-venue-300633524.html

SOURCE Live Nation Entertainment

Related Links

http://www.investors.livenationentertainment.com

http://www.livenation.com/investors

