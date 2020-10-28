DOS Int'l Korea debuts new LED mask at Cosmoprof Asia Digital Week

YouniqueW-SMART, a new LED mask from DOS Int'l Korea is here to provide an answer. With 2,340 pcs (LED 2,100/IR 240) LED lights built-in the device, this high output LED mask will reach the face uniformly without any blind spots. Unlike the common LED masks that offer in multiple colors, the YouniqueW-SMART focuses on only one function -- anti-aging. Using only red collagen lights, the user can enjoy a wavelength of 633nm that penetrates the dermis and stimulates fibroblasts, inducing the skin cells to produce collagen.

"The LED mask currently in the market usually have 3 different colors ranging from red, blue, and green or yellow but there is a problem that there may be insufficient power to affect the skin. For example, if 3-color LED mask contains 300 LED light, meaning each color can only have 100 LED lights with lower effect. On the other hand, YouniqueW-SMART focuses all 2,340 LED lights on the same 633nm of red collagen lights for anti-aging so the power could be remarkably increased. said Dean Choe, the CEO of DOS Int'l Korea. Our LED mask selected the highest power LED out in the market and places as many LEDs & IRs for the maximum output. Under the COVID-19 situation, our product can be the best alternative to beauty salon considering incredible high power."

DOS Int'l Korea is a leading company in Korea founded in 2004. The company engages highly in R&D and manufacturing of beauty equipment and cosmetics certified by CE, CCC, ROHS, and PSE with OEM and ODM available. It strives to develop beauty devices focusing on skin brightening and anti-aging for the pursuit of beauty. Their white tanning line consists of body, face devices and cosmetics.

If you are interested in the YouniqueW-SMART from DOS Int'l Korea, visit www.dosinternational.co.kr to learn more about the company and the product. Contact Lenny (Hyunjeong) Park, GM of DOS Int'l Korea at 82-10-3218-0826 or drop an email at [email protected] to make an enquiry.

