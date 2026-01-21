Dos Maderas Announces Launch of Origen Thailand - a New Limited-Edition 12-Year Rum

A rare Thai rum finished in 80 year-old Oloroso sherry casks marks the debut of the brand's global Origen Series

NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dos Maderas, the renowned rum under Bodegas Williams & Humbert, announces the release of Dos Maderas Origen Thailand, a limited-edition release crafted from 12-year-old Thai rum and finished in rare 80-year-old Oloroso sherry casks. With only 4,000 bottles available worldwide, this launch marks the first expression within the new Dos Maderas Origen Series, a collection designed to showcase the global diversity of rum through the distinctive lens of sherry-cask finishing.

Dos Maderas Origen Thailand

This new series begins in Thailand, where the rum is distilled from locally grown sugarcane and aged for 12 years in Bourbon casks before traveling to Jerez, Spain. Once there, it undergoes an additional six months of maturation in exceptional 80-year-old Oloroso sherry casks, sought after for their age, complexity, and influence on the final liquid. The result is a rum that showcases the Dos Maderas philosophy of uniting cultures, climates, and aging traditions into a single spirit. With this unique series, Williams & Humbert applies the same technique as with the rest of its rums in the Dos Maderas range: Reverse Finishing. In other words, the art of finishing where others begin. We bring these rums from their place of origin to continue their aging in our legendary cellars.

"The release of Origen Thailand introduces a new chapter for Dos Maderas, offering a way to explore the global rum-making while preserving the artistry of sherry finishing that the brand is known for," says Gonzalo Medina, International Marketing Manager at Bodegas Williams & Humbert. "We chose Thailand as the starting point for the Origen Series for its vibrant culture, rich culinary heritage, and a growing spirits scene, perfect to shine a light on the world's rum-producing regions."

The bottle's design reinforces a strong sense of place, with a label by Claessens International that pays tribute to Thailand's cultural and natural heritage, featuring the Thai elephant, a national symbol of strength, wisdom, and good fortune. The rum shows a bright mahogany color with antique gold highlights, opening with layered aromas of caramel, coffee, toasted almond, vanilla, dark chocolate, coconut, and subtle citrus. The palate is smooth and warming, with lingering notes of toasted wood, roasted caramel, chocolate, and coconut.

In Thailand, rum is typically enjoyed shared among friends, paired with food, or served in cocktails that highlight local flavors and techniques. Dos Maderas Origen Thailand has a layered profile that can be enjoyed neat or over ice, while also translating seamlessly into elevated cocktails inspired by Thai cuisine. Signature serves such as a Pandan Old Fashioned and a Bird's Eye Mojito incorporate ingredients like pandan, coconut water, mango, Thai basil, and bird's eye chili, offering a distinctly Thai expression of the spirit.

Dos Maderas Origen Thailand is available at select stores and online via e-commerce at shop.dosmaderas.com with an SRP of $82.99 for a 700 ml bottle. For more information, visit DosMaderas.com and Williams-Humbert.com and follow them on Instagram @DosMaderas and @WilliamsHumbert .

About Dos Maderas Rums

Dos Maderas, meaning "two woods", is a World Class, critically acclaimed double cask rum that is the fusion of two rums, two types of casks, and two cultures. Dos Maderas is produced at the Bodegas Williams & Humbert, which was founded in 1877 by brothers-in-law, Sir Alexander Williams and Arthur Humbert, and has been considered one of the world's most prestigious wines and spirits producers for almost 150 years. The brand offers two marques of double cask aged rums, Dos Maderas 5+3 and Dos Maderas PX 5+5, along with its more premium expressions, Dos Maderas Selección and Dos Maderas Luxus. Each rum is a combination of rums distilled in Guyana and Barbados and aged in New American Oak barrels in their respective production countries. After five years, the rums journey across the Atlantic Ocean to Jerez, where they are blended to create the bases for Dos Maderas. In 2025, the brand expanded its portfolio with the first release of the Origen Series: Dos Maderas Thailand. To learn more about Dos Maderas Rums visit dosmaderas.com .

About Bodegas Williams & Humbert

Founded in 1877 in Jerez de la Frontera, Bodegas Williams & Humbert is one of Spain's most historic wine and spirits producers. Established by Sir Alexander Williams and Arthur Humbert, the bodega has been owned by the Medina family since the early 1990s. Williams & Humbert is internationally renowned for its Sherries, brandies, and aged spirits crafted using traditional solera and criadera aging systems. Home to one of the largest winery complexes in Europe, Williams & Humbert combines centuries-old Andalusian winemaking heritage with a forward-thinking approach to innovation and quality. Its portfolio includes iconic brands such as Dry Sack, Canasta, Gran Duque de Alba, and Dos Maderas Rum, with exports reaching markets worldwide. To learn more, visit williams-humbert.com .

