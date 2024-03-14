Dos Primos Tequila and Ducks Unlimited announce partnership

Beginning in 2024, the entire family of Dos Primos Tequilas will be designated as a Proud Partner of Ducks Unlimited

MEMPHIS, Tenn., March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ducks Unlimited (DU) and Dos Primos Tequila have entered into a partnership that designates the entire family of Dos Primos Tequilas as a Proud Partner of Ducks Unlimited – the highest partnership designation offered by the organization.

As a Proud Partner, the Dos Primos brand family will incorporate the DU logo into on-bottle applications, trade marketing materials, in-store displays and advertising. The partnership also provides opportunities to engage in awareness-building programs through DU and Dos Primos communications channels.

The founders of Dos Primos Tequila – country superstar Thomas Rhett and his cousin, Jeff Worn – are avid outdoorsmen and have a deep respect for the wilderness and natural places, making the partnership an ideal match for the brand and its owners.

"We enjoy hunting, fishing and just being outdoors with our friends and family," said Worn. "The conservation efforts of Ducks Unlimited make it possible to enjoy wild places and take part in the kinds of outdoor activities we love."

Since 1937, DU has conserved more than 18 million acres of wetlands and waterfowl habitat in North America. The organization's efforts are made possible through a series of partnerships with private individuals, landowners, agencies, scientific communities and other entities.

"We are thrilled to announce Dos Primos Tequila is the newest Proud Partner of Ducks Unlimited," said Jim Alexander, DU Managing Director of Corporate Relations. "DU members, along with other outdoor enthusiasts, appreciate and enjoy premium spirits, and enjoy sharing them with friends and family. Dos Primos is just that – a premium quality, great-tasting tequila that can be enjoyed year-round."

For more information regarding the Dos Primos Proud Partner designation, visit www.ducks.org.

Follow DU's feed on X, formally known as Twitter – @DUNews1937 – to get the most up-to-date news from Ducks Unlimited.

About Dos Primos Tequila Company

The Dos Primos Tequila Company was founded by Thomas Rhett and Jeff Worn in 2019. The company produces Dos Primos Tequila Blanco, Dos Primos Tequila Reposado and Dos Primos Añejo. All Dos Primos Tequila products are super-premium and made from hand-harvested 100% blue agave sourced from estates in Los Altos and the valley area of Jalisco, Mexico. Dos Primos is distilled at Destiladora Gonzalez Lux, located just outside Arandas, Mexico, in the highlands of Jalisco. All sales and marketing efforts for the Dos Primos Tequila Company and products are handled by St. Louis-based Luxco. Learn more at DosPrimosTequila.com.

About Ducks Unlimited

Ducks Unlimited Inc. is the world's largest nonprofit organization dedicated to conserving North America's continually disappearing wetlands, grasslands and other waterfowl habitats. Established in 1937, Ducks Unlimited has restored or protected more than 18 million acres thanks to contributions from more than a million supporters across the continent. Guided by science, DU's projects benefit waterfowl, wildlife and people in all 50 states. DU is growing its mission through a historic $3 billion Conservation For A Continent capital campaign. Learn more at www.ducks.org .

SOURCE Dos Primos Tequila Co.