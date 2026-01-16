Doseology Files Annual Information Form (AIF), Strengthening Public Disclosure Record AIF Filing Enhances Transparency and Provides Consolidated Disclosure for Investors

KELOWNA, BC, Jan. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Doseology Sciences Inc. (CSE: MOOD) (PINK: DOSEF) (FSE: VU70) ("Doseology" or the "Company") a leader in biotechnology-driven consumer products, today announced that it has filed its Annual Information Form ("AIF"), a key Canadian public-company disclosure document, for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2025 on SEDAR+.

The filing of the AIF reflects Doseology's continued focus on maintaining strong public-company disclosure practices and provides investors with a consolidated reference covering the Company's business, strategy, risk factors, governance practices, and capital structure.

Enhanced Transparency for Investors

The AIF consolidates information that is otherwise distributed across multiple disclosure documents into a single, structured filing intended to improve accessibility and usability for shareholders and the broader investment community. Management believes that clear, well-organized disclosure supports informed analysis and long-term investor understanding of the Company.

"High-quality disclosure is not just a regulatory requirement — it is a critical part of how we build trust with shareholders over time," said Chris Jackson, Chief Executive Officer of Doseology.

"Filing our AIF reflects our commitment to clarity, consistency, and discipline in how we communicate as a public company, while continuing to focus on thoughtful execution of our strategy."

Governance Discipline and Capital Markets Context

Maintaining an up-to-date AIF is a standard component of public-company governance and forms part of Doseology's broader approach to responsible stewardship and regulatory compliance. While the Company regularly evaluates strategic, operational, and financing alternatives in the ordinary course of business, the filing of an AIF does not constitute an application for, or assurance of, short-form prospectus eligibility, nor does it represent a decision to pursue any public offering or financing at this time.

By maintaining a current disclosure record, the Company seeks to preserve flexibility under Canadian securities laws should future circumstances warrant, subject to regulatory requirements, market conditions, and internal approvals.

No Financing Announced

No financing transaction, public offering, or capital markets activity is being announced as a result of this filing. Any future financing, if undertaken, would be evaluated carefully in light of prevailing market conditions, regulatory considerations, and the Company's long-term strategic priorities. Notwithstanding, one of the motivations for the filing of the AIF is to enable to Corporation to be short form prospectus eligible pursuant to National Instrument 44-101 – Short Form Prospectus Distributions.

Why Now

Doseology filed its AIF to consolidate disclosure as the Company's operating profile has evolved, including platform development and its first acquisition. Management viewed this as the appropriate point to provide investors with a clearer, single reference reflecting the Company's current scope, risks, and governance practices. The filing is process-driven and not connected to any financing or capital markets transaction.

Availability of Disclosure

The Company's AIF and other continuous disclosure documents are available under Doseology's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Doseology Sciences Inc. ( CSE: MOOD | PINK: DOSEF | FSE: VU70 )

Doseology Sciences Inc. operates in the oral stimulant sector as a next-generation platform intended to reshape how consumers access energy, stimulation, and nutraceutical products through better-for-you formats. The Company emphasizes product innovation, intellectual property development, capacity ownership, and disciplined commercial execution, and pursues measured growth and scalability through internal development and selective strategic acquisitions.

Forward Looking Statements

