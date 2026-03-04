Doseology Launches Feed That Brain® Oral Stimulant Pouches in the U.S. Through Direct-to-Consumer Pilot

KELOWNA, BC, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Doseology Sciences Inc. (CSE: MOOD) (OTCQB: DOSEF) (FSE: VU70) ("Doseology" or the "Company") today announced the launch of the Feed That Brain® Energy Pouches, marking the Company's first direct-to-consumer pilot program in the United States.

Feed That Brain Energy Pouches deliver clean, controlled energy in a discreet oral pouch format, powered by Doseology®. The nicotine-free, caffeine-based product is designed to provide predictable, portion-controlled stimulation without sugar, smoke, or liquid consumption. The pouches are now available exclusively to U.S. consumers at feedthatbrain.com and Amazon.com.

The U.S. pilot represents a key milestone in Doseology's strategy to validate oral pouch delivery as a scalable stimulant platform, beginning with non-nicotine energy products. The Company will use this phase to evaluate consumer adoption, usage frequency, and repeat purchase behaviour, with particular focus on underserved demographics seeking alternatives to traditional energy drinks.

"This U.S. pilot is a disciplined and deliberate step in Doseology's strategy to build a scalable oral stimulant platform," said Larry Latowsky, Executive Chairman of Doseology, "Feed That Brain demonstrates how controlled, non-nicotine energy delivery can meet evolving consumer preferences while generating the operational insight required for responsible growth."

Feed That Brain Energy Pouches are designed for modern, on-the-go use, offering consumers clarity and control without the volatility commonly associated with liquid energy formats. The product reflects Doseology's broader focus on precision dosing, predictability, and experience-led design.

The Company notes that increasing consumer adoption of oral pouch formats reflects a broader shift toward portable and discreet delivery systems. While Feed That Brain is nicotine-free, the rapid growth of the U.S. nicotine pouch category highlights rising acceptance of pouch-based delivery, supporting the long-term relevance of the format.

The Company also announced that it has granted 140,000 restricted share units ("RSUs") and 210,000 performance share units ("PSUs") to a director of the Company. The RSUs vest in equal monthly increments over 36 months from the date of grant. The PSUs vest upon achievement of defined performance milestones, aligning compensation with long-term value creation.

About Doseology Sciences Inc. ( CSE: MOOD | OTCQB: DOSEF | FSE: VU70 )

Doseology Sciences Inc. specializes in pouch-based oral stimulant and cognitive support products. The rapidly expanding oral stimulant pouch sector is gaining momentum as consumers seek modern, discreet alternatives to traditional delivery formats. Unlike combustible tobacco or vape products, oral stimulant pouches are smokeless and vapor-free, providing an alternative delivery method without inhalation.

From a market perspective, the oral pouch category is experiencing strong global growth as consumers increasingly prioritize convenience, portability, and format innovation. The pouch sector represents one of the most dynamic and high-growth areas in modern functional consumer products.

