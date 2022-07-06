Doseology Uplists to OTCQB Market in USA

VERNON, BC, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Doseology Sciences Inc. (CSE: MOOD) (OTCQB: DOSEF) (FSE: VU7) ("Doseology" or the "Company"), a life sciences company focused on mental health and wellness, is pleased to announce the approval of its application for an uplisting to the OTCQB Venture Market ("OTCQB") in the United States. The Company's common shares (the "Shares") will commence trading on the OTCQB today under the symbol "DOSEF".

"Uplisting is another important milestone towards broadening our market presence across the United States as we engage with our increasingly global investor base," said Ralph Olson, CEO of the Company. "The OTCQB positions Doseology with increased visibility among the American investment community and improved liquidity for our current and prospective shareholders."

The Shares will continue trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "MOOD" and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "VU7". Investors can find real-time quotes and market information for the Company at: https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/DOSEF/overview.

About OTCQB

The OTCQB, operated by OTC Markets Group Inc., is designed for developing and entrepreneurial companies in the United States and abroad. Companies must be current in their financial reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process, including meeting a minimum bid price and other financial conditions. With compliance and quality standards, the OTCQB provides investors improved visibility to enhance trading decisions. The OTCQB is recognized by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission as an established public market providing public information for analysis and valuation of securities.

About Doseology Sciences (CSE: MOOD) (OTCQB: DOSEF) (FSE: VU7)

Doseology Sciences Inc. is building a progressive brand focused on mental health and wellness through cultivation, extraction and innovative nutraceutical and pharmaceutical products. Doseology aims to make a meaningful impact on the mental health pandemic by utilizing and developing functional fungi and plant-derived drugs. With a vertically integrated approach, Doseology intends to process and distribute products at its facilities in Vernon, British Columbia, in accordance with applicable laws to ensure safe and high-quality production. Doseology's medicinal mushroom products, including tinctures, powders and supplements, are available on doseology.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward–looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward–looking information is often identified by the words "may," "would," "could," "should," "will," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect" or similar expressions. Readers are cautioned that forward–looking information is not based on historical facts but instead reflects the Company's management's expectations, estimates or projections concerning the business of the Company's future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward–looking information are reasonable, such information involves risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance, or achievements. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward–looking information are the following: changes in general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets; decreases in the prevailing prices for products in the markets that the Company operates in; adverse changes in applicable laws or adverse changes in the application or enforcement of current laws; regulations and enforcement priorities of governmental authorities; compliance with government regulation and related costs; and other risks described in the Company's prospectus. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward–looking information prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated, or expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update this forward–looking information except as otherwise required by applicable law. For more information, investors should review the Company's filings which are available on SEDAR.

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this press release. The Company's securities have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States, or to or for the account or benefit of any person in the United States, absent registration, or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States, or in any other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

