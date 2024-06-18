DoseSpot Appoints Adam Gail as Chief Revenue Officer to Spearhead Next Phase of Growth

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DoseSpot, a leading SaaS company transforming provider digital operations with solutions ranging from ePrescribe to Revenue Cycle Management (RCM), today announced the appointment of Adam Gail as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). In this role, Gail will oversee the company's next phase of rapid growth, enhancing its go-to-market strategy and evaluating potential future acquisitions. Adam brings over 15 years of experience driving growth and scaling high-performing go-to-market teams in healthcare technology companies.

"Adam's extensive experience and proven track record in growing healthcare technology companies make him the ideal fit for DoseSpot as we aggressively pursue our mission to revolutionize provider digital operations," said DoseSpot CEO, Josh Weiner. "We are thrilled to welcome Adam to the team and look forward to his contributions to our next phase of growth."

Mr. Gail joins DoseSpot from Stellar Health, a healthcare technology company dedicated to operationalizing value-based care for payers and providers. At Stellar Health, Gail was responsible for leading and scaling the sales organization, driving significant growth and enhancing the company's market presence. Before Stellar Health, Gail served as Chief Revenue Officer at RubiconMD, a virtual specialist network empowering primary care clinicians to deliver value-based care. At RubiconMD, he was responsible for all commercial functions, including leading the sales, account management, and marketing teams.

"I've dedicated my career to helping healthcare companies realize their visions for improving outcomes through the utilization of efficient technology," said Gail. "I am excited to join DoseSpot and contribute to its mission of bringing innovative and efficient healthcare management software to market. Together, we will drive DoseSpot's growth and continue to support providers in transforming their digital operations."

Adam Gail's appointment comes at a pivotal time for DoseSpot as the company continues to expand its innovative and efficient administrative care delivery workflows that seamlessly integrate with any existing tech stack.

About DoseSpot:

DoseSpot is a healthcare management partner transforming provider digital operations. With administrative and care deliver workflows that flex to fit any existing tech stack – DoseSpot impacts outcomes, not systems.

DoseSpot helps medical software companies overcome barriers to efficiency with solutions from ePrescribe to RCM, 250+API integrations, industry-leading speed, and high-touch support for every aspect of care. DoseSpot leads workflow innovation for an enriched healthcare experience.

