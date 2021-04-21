Dosh 2021 Dining Report Reveals COVID-19's Long-Term Impact on Dining Habits

AUSTIN, Texas, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dosh , the fast-growing cash back platform that connects thousands of brands and retailers to millions of consumers, today unveiled the findings of its 2021 Dining Report, developed in partnership with restaurant industry media outlet Fast Casual. Dosh surveyed 18,000 users and Fast Casual surveyed hundreds of restaurant executives from their subscriber base to identify restaurant operator experiences in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The findings detail successful operational strategies of thriving brands and provide takeaways for restaurants and marketers on the impacts of the pandemic on dining behavior, as well as a look into what's coming next for the restaurant industry.

Key findings include:

Delivery is delivering for younger eaters: Delivery apps are changing the ecosystem and younger generations use them more often, and for different meals.

The joy of not cooking: The food itself and the convenience of having someone else take care of the cooking top the reasons people enjoy ordering takeout or delivery.

Digital is essential: The pandemic accelerated the adoption of digital strategies and tactics across all aspects of the restaurant industry. Without people walking through their doors, successful restaurant operators shifted to digital engagement solutions (if they didn't have them in place prior). For this next phase, operators will need to recalibrate their digital footprints and substitute in digital strategies to drive diners back through their doors.

"In 2020, the dining industry was flipped on its head. Restaurants had to react instantaneously, often pivoting or offering new services, to adapt to changing consumer behavior and keep their businesses afloat," said Rob Kenny, director of restaurant partnerships at Dosh. "The new findings in our 2021 Dining Report provide restaurant executives with the insights needed to manage their business by building and maintaining customer loyalty in a post-pandemic environment."

Findings of the report were also discussed on a webcast, hosted by Cherryh Cansler, managing editor at Fast Casual, and featuring panelists Hoyt Jones, president of Franchise Systems at Jersey Mike's, Nevielle Panthaky, VP culinary at Chipotle Mexican Grill and Rob Kenny, director of restaurant partnerships at Dosh.

On the webcast, Panthaky and Jones shared their predictions for the future of the restaurant industry:

"There is a lot of movement still happening [in the industry]. Being flexible and understanding is really important. We have gotten through the thick of it together, but we believe the harder work is as we start ramping back up," said Nevielle Panthaky, Vice President, Culinary at Chipotle Mexican Grill. "As there is a resurgence of diners, how do we continue to help our supply chain partners? How do we help our restaurant operators be prepared? We're in this together and we'll figure it out."

"Technology will continue to evolve. We'll continue to get better with advertising and digital, we'll make our app more user-friendly and see more interaction. But in the end, the future is in the people, and the people that we're bringing into our business," said Hoyt Jones, President at Jersey Mike's Franchise System, Inc. "The winners two to five years from now will be the companies that attract and retain the best people."

To download the full 2021 Dining Report and find the webcast available on demand, please visit dosh.com/dining .

About Dosh

Dosh is a transaction-based advertising platform that helps consumers earn cash back when they shop, dine, or book hotels. Through the Dosh app and integrations with neo-banks and fintech partners, we connect thousands of merchants to millions of consumers. With an emphasis on consumer-centric rewards experiences, our merchant advertising solutions drive new customer acquisition, increased transaction frequency, and higher average order value by giving cash back to customers when they make a purchase. Dosh is a wholly owned subsidiary of Cardlytics, Inc., a digital advertising platform headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Learn more at www.dosh.com .

