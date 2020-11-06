Dosh and Button Expand Partnership to Provide More Shoppers with Frictionless Online and Offline Cash Back Experiences

AUSTIN, Texas and NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dosh , the fastest-growing cash back platform that connects thousands of brands and retailers to millions of consumers, today announced the expansion of its integration of Button , the leading mobile commerce technology company, on its platform. By integrating Button's leading mobile commerce capabilities into Dosh's SDK, financial services companies using Dosh to power their rewards programs will be able to provide consumers with instant cash back rewards for online, in-store, and mobile purchases.

"Dosh has created a unique ecosystem that benefits fintechs, retailers and consumers alike — and we're always striving to increase the value we deliver across the board," said Ryan Wuerch, CEO and founder of Dosh. "By continuing to expand our integration with Button, we're helping financial services companies stay top of wallet and brands top of mind in such a crucial season in the retail calendar."

Betterment will be the first partner to leverage the integration of Button into the Dosh platform. Later this year Betterment Checking users will automatically earn cash back from eligible brands and retailers when they use their Betterment Visa ® Debit Card. Dosh will provide Betterment Checking customers with the ability to browse available deals from thousands of merchants and earn cash back in a completely frictionless way.

"Commerce strategies are the new rage in the fintech category, and offering the best content is critical to success," said Michael Jaconi, co-founder and CEO of Button. "Button and Dosh now provide fintech companies the combined power of card-linked and mobile commerce offers within a single integration. Our partnership provides new, exclusive, and personalized content for these fintechs to strengthen engagement, gather insights, and drive revenue from their mobile apps—their primary touchpoints with their customers."

About Dosh

Dosh is the fastest-growing cash back platform that automatically puts money into the wallets of consumers whenever they shop, dine or book hotels. The company is built on the vision to democratize advertising for the benefit of people everywhere. Dosh connects merchants with consumers, allowing them to give cash back directly instead of inefficiently spending that money on traditional advertising. Dosh's mission is to positively impact people's lives by moving billions of dollars to millions of people.

About Button

Button is the mobile commerce technology company that is powering a commerce-driven internet. As the leading mobile commerce enablement platform, Button powers mobile growth for the world's largest brands and publishers, while offering consumers more seamless, enjoyable experiences. With each action taken, brands make sales, publishers earn revenue, and consumers get exactly what they want at the tap of a button. Founded in 2014, Button has driven over $3 billion in spending to date and has raised over $64 million in venture capital. With offices in New York City, San Francisco, and London, Button has consistently been recognized as one of the best places to work by Fortune, Inc., Entrepreneur, and Crain's.

