Dosh to Give Over $1 Million Back to Travelers This Summer

Dosh, the fastest growing cash back app, today launched its new Hotels feature to disrupt the traditional online travel agency (OTA) model. Through the Dosh app, consumers can book at over 600,000 hotels globally at competitive rates, and also get up to 50% cash back automatically.

In 2018, the online travel industry spent over $10 billion on marketing and advertising. The billions of marketing and ad spend comes directly from the margins they make off of consumer bookings. Dosh is wanting to change that by putting the spend into millions of subscribers' pockets as cash back. In fact, Dosh is already seeing consumers getting over $40 cash back per booking.

"OTA companies have been using the generous commissions they make off of consumers' bookings to generate sizable profits and pump money into advertising to their benefit - and not their customers'," said Ryan Wuerch, Dosh Founder and CEO. "We are turning that model on its head by directly rewarding consumers with cash."

Dosh's inventory of hotels and pricing are very competitive with other major online hotel booking sites, but the difference is that Dosh gives significant cash back with each booking. When surveying consumers, Dosh found that 83% preferred cash back over the hassle of points, rewards programs or other complex offers.

With an expansive global inventory, Dosh Hotels offers cash back wherever you want to travel. For example, you could:

Book The Wynn in Las Vegas for $319 per night and get $85 back, a 27% cash back offer.

for per night and get back, a 27% cash back offer. Book the Holiday Inn Express in London for $235 per night and get $100 back, a 42% cash back offer.

for per night and get back, a 42% cash back offer. Book the Hilton in Mexico City for $170 per night and get over $50 back, a 30% cash back offer.

"Booking hotels through Dosh provides consumers the opportunity to pay the best price and make substantial amounts of cash back on each booking," said Wuerch. "Coupled with Dosh offers at local stores and restaurants near the hotel, we are giving even more opportunities to get cash back while traveling."

The Dosh app is available for iOS and Android . For more information on the Hotels feature, please visit http://travel.dosh.cash .

About Dosh

Dosh has created the fastest growing cash back offer platform that automatically puts money into the wallets of consumers whenever they shop, dine or book hotels. The company is built on the vision to democratize advertising for the benefit of people everywhere. Dosh connects merchants with consumers, allowing them to give cash back directly instead of inefficiently spending that money on advertising. Dosh's mission is to positively impact people's lives by moving billions of dollars to millions of people.

