Dosing Pumps Market to Reach $8.99 Bn, Globally, by 2026 at 5.4% CAGR: Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, Oregon, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Dosing Pumps Market by Pump Type (Diaphragm Pumps, Piston Pumps, and Others), and Application (Water & Wastewater Treatment, Oil & Gas, Chemical Processes, Pharmaceuticals, Food & Beverages, Paper & Pulp, and Other Industries): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026." According to the report, the global dosing pumps industry garnered $5.90 billion in 2018, and is estimated to reach $8.99 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2019 to 2026.

Prime determinants of market–

Increase in need of dosing pumps in water and wastewater treatment industry, and surge in adoption of smart dosing pumps drive the growth of the global dosing pumps market. However, high cost of dosing pumps restrains the market growth. On the other hand, trend for batch manufacturing in pharmaceutical industry offers numerous opportunities in coming years.

The diaphragm pumps segment to rule throughout the study period–

Based on type, the diaphragm pumps segment garnered the highest revenue share, contributing more than two-fifths of the total global dosing pumps market. The diaphragm pumps are seal less & oil free, and have simple cleaning/maintenance, versatile design & function and can run dry for short periods. On the other hand, the piston pumps segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 5.6% during the study period. The piston pumps are simple to use and constructed into multiple chamber designs, and these pumps are designed to pump at practically constant flow rates against a different pressure range.

The waste & wastewater treatment segment to dominate the market–

Based on application, the water & wastewater treatment segment held the largest share in 2018, garnering more than one-third of the global dosing pumps market. Water & wastewater management in the industries such as pharmaceutical, chemical, and others, which consist of contaminants such as hydrocarbons, phosphate, heavy metals, membrane cleaners, antioxidant, and others. There is need to remove such contaminants from wastewater wherein dosing system is a preferred solution. On the other hand, the chemical processes would cite the fastest CAGR of 5.7% throughout the estimated period. This is because, dosing pumps are designed to withstand substances with different levels of viscosities, corrosiveness, and abrasiveness for chemical processing.

LAMEA region to manifest the fastest growing rate, followed by North America–

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in 2018, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global dosing pumps market, and is estimated to maintain its lead status during the forecast period. This is due to high manufacturing base of industries such as food & beverages, pulp & paper, chemical, textile, refining & petroleum, water & wastewater treatment. However, Europe is expected to grow at the fastest rate, portraying a CAGR of 6.3% from 2019 to 2026. The wider presence of most of the manufacturers, investment as well as initiatives taken by the European Union (EU) to generate renewable energy, and greater expansion in industrial sectors are the factors driving the growth of the region. On the other hand, North America would manifest the second fastest CAGR of 6.0% during 2018-2026.

Leading market players–

Netzsch Pumpen System GmbH

Prominent GmbH

Nikkiso Co., Ltd.

Nlue-White Industries

Grundfos Holding A/S

Idex Corporation

Seko SpA

SPX Flow Inc

W.E.S. Ltd

