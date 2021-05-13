dosist™ Launches Advanced CBD+ Topical Collection to Help Address Pain

"We spent the last 3 years developing topical analgesics formulated with precise measurements of cannabinoids and natural botanical ingredients in addition to sophisticated absorption technology to help mitigate pain and inflammation," said Jason DeLand, executive chairman and co-founder of dosist. "We believe that happiness is the highest form of health, and each product within our dosist health CBD+ category is thoughtfully and scientifically engineered to help people improve their quality of life."

dosist health relief formulas advance the topical category with their unique blend of cannabinoids, delivering the very highest standards in potency, formulation design, absorption, and packaging design. The complete suite of dosist health topical solutions is specifically designed to help relieve pain associated with general muscle soreness and inflammatory pain resulting from overuse, minor sports injuries or simply nagging pain from the stresses of everyday life.

Leading the relief topical category is the new Topical Performance Spray, which delivers an advanced formula with proprietary nanoblend™ technology for rapid absorption. This performance formula combines powerful CBD, CBG and CBC for a high concentration lightweight formula, designed with performance athletes in mind. The addition of active plant ingredients such as capsicum, menthol and arnica are proven to aid in relieving pain and inflammation and assist with physical recovery.

Next are the Topical CBD Lotion and Topical CBD Roll-On, each combining precise measured ratios of highly purified cannabinoids CBD and CBG with active plant ingredients such as capsicum and menthol, for high-concentration formulas to help with areas of pain, stiffness or soreness.

"Cannabinoids, terpenes and natural phytochemicals are incredible natural conduits in helping many quality-of-life needs that modern consumers face," continued Jason DeLand. "It is our mission to optimize these elements to unlock these needs through our scientific formulas, precision dosage and increased bioavailability, and we are thrilled to bring this platform to the topical pain relief category across the US today."

Product details & pricing:

Topical Performance Spray – MSRP $49 , The proprietary performance relief oil is best for those in active recovery and can be used to help assist active athletes over a period of time to reduce pain, increase circulation and promote healing. The sleek pump-action spray contains 750mg of cannabinoids per bottle, including: 375mg CBD, 250mg CBG, and 125mg CBC, plus the active plant ingredients in capsicum, menthol and arnica, and also includes dosist's proprietary nanoblend™ technology for rapid absorption.

– MSRP , The proprietary performance relief oil is best for those in active recovery and can be used to help assist active athletes over a period of time to reduce pain, increase circulation and promote healing. The sleek pump-action spray contains 750mg of cannabinoids per bottle, including: 375mg CBD, 250mg CBG, and 125mg CBC, plus the active plant ingredients in capsicum, menthol and arnica, and also includes dosist's proprietary technology for rapid absorption. Topical CBD Lotion – MSRP $44 , The dosist health topical lotion combines soothing cannabinoids CBD and CBG with the active plant ingredients in capsicum, menthol and arnica, for a high-concentration topical formula to help relieve pain in the joints. The rich and moisturizing lotion is great for general pain over a wide area of coverage. Contains 825mg of cannabinoids, including: 750mg CBD, 75mg CBG.

– MSRP , The dosist health topical lotion combines soothing cannabinoids CBD and CBG with the active plant ingredients in capsicum, menthol and arnica, for a high-concentration topical formula to help relieve pain in the joints. The rich and moisturizing lotion is great for general pain over a wide area of coverage. Contains 825mg of cannabinoids, including: 750mg CBD, 75mg CBG. Topical CBD Roll-On – MSRP $38 , The dosist health topical roll-on is a lightweight oil in a convenient roll-on application format, perfect for those on-the-go, and combines the active plant ingredients in capsicum, menthol, avocado oil and nigella seed oil with a potent dose of CBD and CBG cannabinoids, for an oil formula that helps with aches and pains. The topical roll-on contains 550mg of cannabinoids, including: 500mg CBD, 50mg CBG.

The new advanced topical CBD+ range joins the growing dosist health portfolio of natural solutions for mind and body, developed with leading scientists and pharmaceutical companies to deliver the fastest-acting and most precisely formulated CBD+ products on the market. To learn more about dosist health, visit dosisthealth.com and follow @dosist.health on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

Click here to download hi-res images.

About dosist

dosistTM, based in Los Angeles, California, launched in 2016 and has since become known as a disruptor in both the cannabis and health & wellness industries. dosist was named one of Time Magazine's Best Inventions, was recognized by Fast Company as one of the Top 10 Most Innovative Companies in the health sector, and was designated by LinkedIn as the number two Top Startups: Hottest U.S. Companies To Work For Now. The company launched its dosist health category in late November 2020, expanding its reach across the wellness sector with a new range of CBD+ formulas and products available through its direct-to-consumer platform and at key retailers nationwide. dosist health focuses on quality-of-life wellness solutions leveraging advanced CBD+ formulations to reclaim Sleep, Calm, and Relief through sublingual and topical product ranges (and scheduled in July 2021 will include gummies). For more information about dosist health visit the website at dosisthealth.com.

Any claims in this release have not been reviewed by the FDA. Products are not intended to diagnose, cure or prevent any disease or illness.

