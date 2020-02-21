dosist™ Announces Opening of Wellness Experience Shop-in-Shop in Planet 13 SuperStore

"The dosist Wellness Experience has proven to be an incredible platform to inspire, educate, and engage a new audience about the benefits of dose-controlled cannabis therapy," said Gunner Winston, CEO of dosist. "Extending this platform to Planet 13 is a remarkably powerful moment for our brand as we further demonstrate our dedication to educate and empower consumers from around the world to naturally manage their health and happiness."

The dosist Wellness Experience shop-in-shop features dosist's proprietary dose pen™ and six targeted formulations including bliss™, sleep™, calm™, relief™, arouse™ and passion™. The space itself brings dosist's iconic products to life with its signature modern wellness aesthetic, formula and device education, and an interactive terpene bar. The guest experience and ongoing programming are provided by dosist guides, all of whom have been extensively trained on the brand, products and benefits of dose-controlled cannabis therapy, providing a unique and customized solution to every Planet 13 guest.

"The Planet 13 SuperStore continues to prove itself as an epicentre for brand building in the State of Nevada and the entire country through innovation and a disciplined focus on a world-class customer experience," said Larry Scheffler, Co-CEO of Planet 13. "We are pleased to expand upon our partnership with dosist, a disrupter in the health and wellness industry, by bringing a phenomenal product and programming experience to our guests."

"As a leading premium retailer Planet 13 has done an incredible job elevating the cannabis experience to a global consumer," continued Winston. "We are thrilled to build upon our partnership with the launch of our Wellness Experience shop-in-shop to provide product innovation, education and interactive programming to the growing audience of Nevada residents and tourists."

The dosist Wellness Experience is now open and dosist and Planet 13 will be celebrating its official launch with an open house this Saturday, February 22nd from 12-7pm. All guests 21+ are welcome.

About dosist ™

dosist, based in Los Angeles, California, launched in 2016 and has since been recognized as a disruptor in the health and wellness industry, named by Fast Company as one of 2018's Top 10 Most Innovative Companies in the health sector, and most recently recognized by LinkedIn as the number two Top Startups 2019: Hottest U.S. Companies To Work For Now. Through its six targeted formulations of the active ingredients in cannabis - bliss™, sleep™, calm™, relief™, passion™ and arouse™ - dosist provides natural alternatives for some of our most common ailments. Their proprietary medical-grade dose pen™ and their newly released dose dial™, deliver a precise dose each and every time ensuring a customer has a consistent and repeatable experience. For more information about dosist and our products visit our website at dosist.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About Planet 13

Planet 13 (www.planet13holdings.com) is a vertically integrated cannabis company based in Nevada, with award-winning cultivation, production and dispensary operations in Las Vegas - the entertainment capital of the world. Planet 13's mission is to build a recognizable global brand known for world-class dispensary operations and a creator of innovative cannabis products. Planet 13's shares trade on the Canadian Stock Exchange (CSE) under the symbol PLTH and OTCQX under the symbol PLNHF.

For inquiries, please contact The Communications Store:

press@dosist.com

SOURCE dosist

Related Links

http://dosist.com

