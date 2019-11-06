dosist™ Announces Strategic Domestic Expansion Bringing Dose-Controlled Cannabis Products to its Second Adult-Use Market.

"As a global epicenter for culture, hospitality and tourism, Nevada is rapidly accelerating to become one of the world's biggest and most intriguing cannabis markets," said Gunner Winston, CEO of dosist. "With 43 million tourists a year and 3 million residents, Nevada represents an exciting opportunity for dosist to inspire, educate and engage a new audience about the benefits of dose-controlled cannabis therapy."

Since launch, dosist has been recognized as a disruptor within the health and wellness industry, named by Fast Company as one of 2018's Top 10 Most Innovative Companies in the health sector and described by Time Magazine as "cannabis that could replace pills" on their 25 Best Inventions of 2016 list.

"We are thrilled to bring our cannabis wellness platform to another key market," continued Winston. "Our arrival in Nevada further demonstrates our commitment to provide greater access and more choice to a growing group of consumers who are looking to naturally manage their health and happiness."

dosist's proprietary dose pen and six targeted formulations including bliss™, sleep™, calm™, relief™, arouse™ and passion™ are now available in Nevada at select premium retailers. Find the full list (here).

dosist, based in Los Angeles, California, launched in 2016 and has since been recognized as a disruptor in the health and wellness industry, named by Fast Company as one of 2018's Top 10 Most Innovative Companies in the health sector, and most recently recognized by LinkedIn as the number two Top Startups 2019: Hottest U.S. Companies To Work For Now. Through its six targeted formulations of the active ingredients in cannabis - bliss™, sleep™, calm™, relief™, passion™ and arouse™ - dosist provides natural alternatives for some of our most common ailments. Their proprietary medical-grade dose pen™ and their newly released dose dial™, deliver a precise dose each and every time ensuring a customer has a consistent and repeatable experience. For more information about dosist and our products visit our website at dosist.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

