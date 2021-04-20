dosist™ Brings Clean High Performance Gummies to Edible Category

"We believe that making the best gummies for your health and happiness means creating products with non-GMO, plant-based, organic, vegan ingredients that work quickly and effectively," said Jason DeLand, executive chairman and co-founder of dosist. "We spent months deciding between different flavors, textures, effects, dosages and onset speed, working with the best in culinary arts and cannabinoid sciences. We believe we have created the best performing gummy on the market."

The new dosist gummy collection includes a progressive lineup of cannabis-infused flavors and formulations that cater to each consumer's preference around flavor, potency and effect. At the forefront is Sleep, already a slumber-promoting favorite among consumers and retailers, which features a 5:1 THC to CBN ratio in a soothing blackberry lavender flavor. Alongside of Sleep, you'll find Bliss, featuring 5 mg of THC to help you feel just the right amount of good, available in both Wildberry and Lemon Lime flavors. Also, Calm features a 1:10 THC to CBD ratio in Lemon Balm Citrus to help melt the stress away. Sleep, Bliss and Calm are all 100% plant-based, vegan, all-natural, non-GMO and feature dosist's proprietary 'self-microemulsifying drug delivery system' called nanoblend™. Nanoblend™ creates greater bioavailability of the cannabinoids through natural absorption in the mouth and upper stomach, resulting in faster absorption, potency precision, higher concentration, better taste and an overall elevated effect.

Rounding out the collection, the dosist gummy range also features the highly anticipated, vibrant and vegan Live Resin gummy, done in collaboration with live resin experts Bear Extraction House. This special partnership live resin gummy contains 10 mg of THC and boasts delicious wild orange flavors.

"Our track record of delivering targeted, need-state formulas via quality experiences across all tolerance levels is well established," continued DeLand. "With our new gummies, we have done that and more, delivering delicious tasting cannabis edibles with clean, organic fruit ingredients and rapid onset technology that leaves our customers feeling exactly as they intended, when they intended it. I'm excited to share our performance gummy experience with Californians today."

Product Details & Pricing:

Sleep (MSRP $21) is a blackberry lavender slumber-promoting gummy. Here, dosist has blended the perfect mix of 5mg THC to 1mg CBN, resulting in an experience they promise will make you look forward to a good healthy sleep.

Bliss (MSRP $19) is a 5mg THC-based gummy in two great flavors: wildberry and lemon lime. It's a fast-acting, great tasting vegan gummy.

Calm (MSRP $21 ) is a bouquet of lemon balm citrus offered in a 1mg THC to 10mg CBD ratio. This CBD forward gummy lowers the volume, brightens the day and helps relax the mind and body.

Live Resin (MSRP $23) in partnership with Bear Extraction House, allows for the full flavor of natural terpenes and cannabis to be expressed. This is a true live resin experience available in 10mg of THC.

*All dosist gummies are 100% vegan, 85% certified organic and non GMO. They contain fruit-based pectin vs. the industry's widely used animal bi-product gelatin, and use only vegan organic cane sugar, and organic non-GMO vegan tapioca syrup vs. refined sugars.

The complete vegan, fast-acting dosist gummy collection is available now through dosist delivery in Los Angeles and at select retailers across California.

For more information, please visit: www.dosist.com/edibles.

About dosist

dosistTM, based in Los Angeles, California, launched in 2016 and has since become known as a disruptor in the both the cannabis and health & wellness industries. dosist was named one of Time Magazine's Best Inventions, was recognized by Fast Company as one of the Top 10 Most Innovative Companies in the health sector, and was designated by LinkedIn as the number two Top Startups: Hottest U.S. Companies To Work For Now. dosist provides elevated consumer benefits and cannabis experiences through: their eight targeted formulations including bliss, sleep, calm, relief, arouse, bliss thc-plus, arouse thc-plus and relax thc-plus; their new live resin and liquid live resin pods launched in January 2021 in partnership with 710 Labs and Bear Extracts; and through their brand new edible THC gummy collection launched this month. Their proprietary delivery devices include their medical-grade dose pen™ rechargeable and their newly engineered dose pen™ 100, providing the best vaporization experiences on the market. For more information about dosist and its products visit the website at dosist.com and follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

