dosist™ health Unveils New CBD+ Performance Gummies for Better Sleep and Relaxation

"We are thrilled to introduce the sleep and calm CBD+ performance gummies as part of the growing dosist health portfolio," said Anne-Marie Dacyshyn, president and chief marketing officer of dosist. "As a pioneer in performance cannabinoid therapy we are confident that our clean and fast-acting gummies will both lead and disrupt the CBD space, with their targeted all-natural formulas backed by dosist innovation and science."

The dosist health CBD-infused gummies are 100 percent vegan, non-GMO, gluten-free and designed for anyone who is seeking better sleep or relaxation. The slumber-inducing sleep cbd+ gummy is available in a natural blackberry and lavender flavor, and aids with relaxation and falling asleep. The stress-melting calm cbd+ gummy is made with a natural lemon balm citrus flavor and helps relax the mind and body, ease tension and deliver overall relaxation.

The dosist health gummies consist of pure cannabinoid isolates and measured ratios that create impactful formula combinations in highly effective concentrated doses. The CBD+ formulas are designed with dose-controlled ratios of CBD and additional powerful cannabinoids such as CBN (to promote sleep) and CBG (to aid relaxation), both formulaic differentiators from other ingestible products in the CBD category. The dosist health gummies also feature key halo ingredients like L-theanine for sleep and calm, and magnesium for sleep. dosist's innovative nanoblend™ technology was also incorporated into the formulas for fast absorption and onset, delivering quick results and effectiveness after consumption.

"Our dosist health CBD+ gummies encapsulate every element needed to naturally achieve improved sleep or relaxation for your mind and body," adds Jason DeLand, executive chairman and co-founder of dosist. "We created these products to be simple, effective and delicious, with no foreign ingredients. This newest release is part of dosist's ongoing commitment to providing safe, high-quality CBD products that address and provide solutions for the critical need-states affecting today's consumers."

Product details & pricing:

sleep CBD+ gummy – MSRP $49. The sleep dosist health gummy delivers a precise blend of sleep-promoting CBD and CBN cannabinoids, L-theanine and magnesium in a high-concentration formula to help encourage sleep and restfulness. The vegan sleep gummy is made with natural blackberry and lavender flavors and features dosist's innovative nanoblend™ technology. Each tin contains 30 fast-acting gummies. 25mg of CBD and 2.5mg of CBN per gummy.

– MSRP $49. The sleep dosist health gummy delivers a precise blend of sleep-promoting CBD and CBN cannabinoids, L-theanine and magnesium in a high-concentration formula to help encourage sleep and restfulness. The vegan sleep gummy is made with natural blackberry and lavender flavors and features dosist's innovative nanoblend™ technology. Each tin contains 30 fast-acting gummies. 25mg of CBD and 2.5mg of CBN per gummy. calm CBD+ gummy – MSRP $49. The calm dosist health gummy delivers a precise blend of CBD and CBG cannabinoids and L-theanine in a high-concentration formula to help relax the mind and body. The vegan calm gummy is made with a lemon balm citrus flavor and dosist's innovative nanoblend™ technology. Each tin contains 30 fast-acting gummies. 25mg of CBD and 5 mg of CBG per gummy.

The launch of the CBD+ performance gummies follows the recent expansion of the dosist health portfolio with advanced topicals and fast-onset natural ingestibles. The complete product line, including the new gummies, is available now at dosisthealth.com and exclusive US retailers.

About dosist

dosist™, based in Los Angeles, California, launched in 2016 and has since become known as a disruptor in both the cannabis and health & wellness industries. dosist was named one of Time Magazine's Best Inventions, was recognized by Fast Company as one of the Top 10 Most Innovative Companies in the health sector, and was designated by LinkedIn as the number two Top Startups: Hottest U.S. Companies To Work For Now. The company launched its dosist health category in late November 2020, expanding its reach across the wellness sector with a new range of CBD+ formulas and products available through its direct-to-consumer platform and at key retailers nationwide. dosist health focuses on quality-of-life wellness solutions leveraging advanced CBD+ formulations to reclaim Sleep, Calm, and Relief through sublingual, topical, and ingestible product ranges. For more information about dosist health visit the website at dosisthealth.com.

Any claims in this release have not been reviewed by the FDA. Products are not intended to diagnose, cure or prevent any disease or illness.

