dosist™ Introduces The Latest Innovation In Dose-Controlled Cannabis.

The dose dial is a dose-control device that dispenses a 3.7mg dissolvable tablet of dosist's targeted formulas in a proprietary single-dose delivery system. A first-of-its-kind, the proprietary product is the first dose-controlled, certified child-resistant delivery device in the edible category. Designed to be sleek and discreet, the dose dial is made from medical grade materials and once emptied, is 100% curb-side recyclable.

"At its core dosist has always been about empowering consumers to naturally manage their health and happiness through dose control and targeted formulations," said Gunner Winston, CEO of dosist. "We first brought our mission to life with the dosist pen, and with today's introduction of our dose dial we are thrilled to provide a new category of dose-controlled cannabis therapy from which consumers can choose."

The dose dial brings the same targeted dose-controlled experience that consumers have come to expect from dosist, this time in a 3.7mg natural peppermint-flavored tablet. The targeted formulations in the tablet feature precise blends of THC and CBD along with complementary ingredients for effectiveness and taste. To create the dosist tablet, dosist leveraged a proprietary encapsulation process to protect the tablet's potency and ingredients, designed for a faster and more complete absorption to create an optimal and sustained effect.

"As a company built on innovation and trust, the dose dial product development journey spanned over 18 months and was intentional with every detail," continued Gunner Winston. "From the design intricacy of our child-resistant device to the consistency, dosage and efficacy of the dissolvable tablet, the dose dial was engineered to challenge and redefine the edible category."

The dose dial is initially offered in dosist's two most popular formulas, bliss and calm. Every dose dial device contains 30 tablets and retails for $30 USD. Currently available at dosist's two wellness experiences in Los Angeles, the official wholesale distribution launch of the product will begin November 1st across California.

dosist, based in Los Angeles, California, launched in 2016 and has since been recognized as a disruptor in the health and wellness industry, named by Fast Company as one of 2018's Top 10 Most Innovative Companies in the health sector, and most recently recognized by LinkedIn as the number two Top Startups 2019: Hottest U.S. Companies To Work For Now. Through its six targeted formulations of the active ingredients in cannabis - bliss™, sleep™, calm™, relief™, passion™ and arouse™ - dosist provides natural alternatives for some of our most common ailments. Their proprietary medical-grade dose pen™ and their newly released dose dial™ deliver a precise dose each and every time, ensuring a customer has a consistent and repeatable experience. For more information about dosist and our products visit our website at dosist.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

