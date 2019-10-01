DoSomething.org & CVS Health Foundation Partner on a #TBT-Style Anti-Vaping Campaign Featuring Silentó, the Artist Best Known for "Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae)"

NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- There are some hits we should bring back. But when it comes to e-cigs, that's a hit we shouldn't take.

E-cig, vapes, and JUUL are trying to bring back all the stuff we hate about regular cigarettes. More often than not, they both have addictive nicotine and cancer-causing chemicals, not to mention flavored products designed to get young people hooked.

Silento Says Yes to Dancing and No to Vaping | DoSomething.org | CVS Health Foundation

How about bringing back stuff we do want, like Silentó, the artist best known for 2015's super-viral "Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae)". That's the plan behind The Hit We'll Take campaign from DoSomething.org, the largest organization exclusively for young people and social change, powered by CVS Health Foundation, a private charitable organization that works to build healthier communities.

Through The Hit We'll Take, thousands of young people will share a #TBT-style guide to teach friends about the dangers of e-cigs, and show them that vapes and JUUL are just a bad remake of regular cigarettes. Those who share will be entered for the chance to win a $5,000 scholarship, and the school with the most guide shares will win a visit from Silentó himself!

The PSA video for The Hit We'll Take stars Silentó bringing back some of his favorite hit dance crazes, and teases his own hit song, "No Smoke", all while educating young people on the dangers of vaping and e-cigs.

"Take it from me: I know the hits we should bring back and the hits we shouldn't. E-cigs, vapes, and JUUL are a hit my generation shouldn't take," says Silentó, 21. "I'm proud to work with DoSomething.org and CVS Health Foundation to say no to e-cigs, and bring back hit songs and dances we all love. Watch me."

"Addictive nicotine, cancer-causing chemicals, and predatory marketing tactics to get young people hooked. E-cigs, vapes, and JUUL are just a (bad) modern remake of regular cigarettes," says Carrie Bloxson, Chief Marketing Officer of DoSomething.org. "We're thrilled to partner again with CVS Health Foundation to activate thousands of young people to help their friends cancel this comeback nobody wanted."

"After years of decline in the youth smoking rate, we are seeing a troubling increase in the use of e-cigarettes, with young adults who vape being four times more likely to begin smoking traditional cigarettes," said Eileen Howard Boone, President, CVS Health Foundation. "In order to create the first tobacco-free generation, we need to engage with young people and help them combat the same tactics that enticed millions to use tobacco products in the past. Through our partners at DoSomething.org, we can help educate and empower the next generation to avoid the mistakes that we made previously, putting them on a path to better health."

For more information on The Hit We'll Take campaign, visit DoSomething.org/AntiVaping or text HEALTH to 38383.

About DoSomething.org

DoSomething.org is the largest organization exclusively for young people and social change. We're activating 5 million young people (and counting!) to do good in every US area code and in 131 countries. Using our digital platform, members join DoSomething's volunteer and civic action campaigns to make offline impact at scale. Our members have clothed half of America's homeless youth. They've cleaned up 3.7 million cigarette butts. They've run the world's largest youth-led sports equipment drive. And so much more! Young people have the power and the passion to transform their communities -- we help them get it done. Let's Do This!

About CVS Health Foundation

The CVS Health Foundation is a private charitable organization created by CVS Health that works to build healthier communities, enabling people of all ages to lead healthy, productive lives. The Foundation provides strategic investments to nonprofit partners throughout the U.S. who help increase community-based access to health care for underserved populations, create innovative approaches to chronic disease management and provide tobacco cessation and youth prevention programming. We also invest in scholarship programs that open the pathways to careers in pharmacy to support the academic aspirations of the best and brightest talent in the industry. Our philanthropy also extends to supporting our colleagues' spirit of volunteerism through Volunteer Challenge Grants to nonprofits where they donate their time and fundraising efforts. To learn more about the CVS Health Foundation and its giving, visit www.cvshealth.com/social-responsibility.

SOURCE DoSomething.org

Related Links

DoSomething.org

