DoSomething.org and Harry's Team Up with Connor Franta for 'Mental Note,' a National Mental Health Campaign for Young Men

Introducing a major new partnership from DoSomething and Harry's, the men's care brand that donates 1% of their sales to charitable organizations that share their ambition to bring quality mental health care to men everywhere. Their new "Mental Note: Take Time for Yourself" campaign will activate tens of thousands of young people to give young men in their lives mental (health) notes, to start the conversation about mental health, help them build self-care into their daily routine, and gain access to crucial resources.

"Whether a friend, family member, or significant other, we all likely know a guy in our lives who's there for us...but not always there for himself, especially when it comes to self-care," says Carrie Bloxson, Chief Marketing Officer of DoSomething.org. "We're thrilled to partner with Harry's on 'Mental Note: Take Time for Yourself,' a timely campaign to help a generation of young men build self-care into their routines and access the mental health resources they may need."

To help amplify this message, DoSomething has teamed up with young entrepreneur, creative hyphenate, and philanthropist Connor Franta on a new PSA video in support of the campaign. Franta, who has publicly discussed living with depression in his New York Times bestselling book Note to Self, approaches the topic of self-care with levity and thoughtfulness in this entertaining PSA .

"It took time and patience to come to terms with my own mental health struggles before I found the courage to share that experience with my loving family, friends and dedicated viewers online," Franta says. "For many of us, particularly men, the stigma around vulnerability holds far too much power, and ultimately prevents us from obtaining the support they need. I'm absolutely thrilled to partner with DoSomething and Harry's on their 'Mental Note' campaign that gives this generation of guys access to crucial resources and highlights the strength that comes with being emotionally open."

Several other influential young men have signed on to help their young fans and followers get involved to amplify this important cause, including:

"It's time for brands to stop shying away from causes that badly need our attention, just because they're hard to talk about. We know, for instance, that mental health is a critical issue for guys – the suicide rate is 3.5 times higher for men than women – but rarely taken on as a cause area for brands" says Maggie Hureau, Head of Impact at Harry's. "We'll no longer stay silent about men's mental health and that's why we've partnered with DoSomething.org to raise awareness and provide very real resources for young men."

Young people can visit DoSomething.org/Care or text CARE to 38383 to sign up for the campaign. Those who complete the campaign by March 31, 2020 will be automatically entered to win a $2,500 scholarship from DoSomething.

About DoSomething.org

DoSomething.org is the largest organization exclusively for young people and social change. We're activating 5 million young people (and counting!) to do good in every US area code and in 131 countries. Using our digital platform, members join DoSomething's volunteer and civic action campaigns to make offline impact at scale. Our members have clothed half of America's homeless youth. They've cleaned up 3.7 million cigarette butts. They've run the world's largest youth-led sports equipment drive. And so much more! Young people have the power and the passion to transform their communities -- we help them get it done. Let's Do This!

About Harry's

Harry's was founded by Jeff Raider and Andy Katz-Mayfield because buying shaving supplies was a really bad customer experience -- most razors were hard to access at the drugstore, and the products themselves were overpriced and over-designed.

Jeff & Andy saw an opportunity to build a new kind of brand: one that's more relatable, more customer-focused, and more real than what's previously been available for guys. Since taking on shaving in 2013, Harry's has continued to rethink guys' daily grooming experiences, launching thoughtfully made body, hair & skincare products.

Harry's was built to be a more enjoyable care brand for all men. We set aside 1% of our sales to give to organizations that promote better mental health care for men. It's our goal to help 500,000 men get access to mental health care by 2021.

