DoSomething.org and Hollister Partner for Back-to-School Anti-Bullying Campaign

Drowning out bullying starts with two words: High. Five. Yep, five positive statements of affirmation can cancel out one negative feeling someone may experience from being bullied1. Students across the country can print and post affirmation tear sheets in their schools, and their classmates can tear and share a positive message from them to help undo bullying and spread good vibes nationwide.

"Going back to school is stressful enough; students shouldn't have to worry about bullying, too," says Carrie Bloxson, Chief Marketing Officer of DoSomething.org. "We're excited and proud to partner with Hollister on the Cancel Bullying campaign. Together we're drowning out bullying in schools across the country by activating students to create a culture of support and positivity among their peers."

Hollister will promote the campaign in all stores nationwide and select international stores through video displays and a limited-edition product collection with proceeds of up to $25,000 supporting DoSomething.org. In addition, starting September 9th, customers are also encouraged to round-up their purchases in-stores and online in the US to support DoSomething.org and its anti-bullying campaigns*. In its bullying prevention efforts to date, Hollister has raised more than $1,750,000 for anti-bullying organizations and initiatives.

This multi-faceted campaign also includes on-the-ground activations and digital components with High School Nation (HSN). HSN, an organization dedicated to helping public schools advance in music, art, and sports, will bring programming to more than 50 schools across the country through its Lunch Series tour, inspiring students to take action against bullying. Additionally, social media influencers and advocates such as model, philanthropist and public speaker, Anika Alexa, and college track athlete and body positivity advocate, Micaiah Ransby, will develop custom tear sheets and help spread the campaign message on their social media channels.

"We are passionate about this cause; it aligns with our mission to celebrate individuality, and to unconditionally support each other," said Michael Scheiner, SVP of Marketing at Hollister. "We're committed to helping promote positive affirmations to create safe spaces in schools. We know our Gen Z customer is naturally inclined to taking action, so we're excited to partner with DoSomething, and together, encourage students to spread positivity."

Students can sign up for the Cancel Bullying campaign at DoSomething.org/Hollister, or by texting FIVE to 38383, where they can download and print out tear sheets with messages of positivity and affirmation. Students who participate in the campaign and complete it by or before November 30, 2019 will be entered for the chance to win a $5,000 college scholarship. The school with the most students who complete the campaign will be the recipient of a pizza party hosted by DoSomething.org (nom!).

*Up to $375,000. All other donations will benefit efforts that promote the health and wellness of youth.

1 Gottman's Famous 5:1 Study on Relationship

About DoSomething.org:

DoSomething.org is the largest tech company exclusively for young people and social change. We're activating 5 million young people (and counting!) to make positive change, online and off, in every US area code and in over 131 countries. When you join DoSomething.org, you join something bigger than yourself. You team up with the young people who have clothed half of America's youth in homeless shelters. And cleaned up 3.7 million cigarette butts from the streets. And run the largest youth-led sports equipment drive in the world. And more! You've got the power and the passion to make an impact -- we'll help you get it done. Let's Do This!

About Hollister:

The quintessential retail brand of the global teen consumer, Hollister Co. celebrates the liberating spirit of the endless summer inside everyone. Inspired by California's laidback attitude, Hollister's clothes are designed to be lived in and made your own, for wherever life takes you. A division of Abercrombie & Fitch Co., Hollister provides an engaging, welcoming, and unique shopping experience through its global e-commerce websites and its approximately 540 retail locations.

SOURCE DoSomething.org

Related Links

http://www.dosomething.org

