DoSomething.org and Jason Genao, Star of Netflix's On My Block, Join Forces To Promote Safe Driving for Teens

Seat belts save up to 15,000 lives every year1. DoSomething.org, one of the largest organizations for young people and social change, and Chevrolet, one of the largest automobile manufacturers, believe that reaching young people with this message is critical, and are partnering for a second time on "Ride & Seek," a national campaign to promote seat belt safety among teens.

Here's how it works: Thousands of young people will print and post fun and cheeky fill-in-the-blank posters in their communities with questions like the one above. When their friends text in the SMS keyword on the poster, they'll receive the answer, along with tips to keep others buckled up and safe on the road.

Jason Genao, who stars as Ruby on Netflix's hit show, On My Block, has also joined the campaign, and his new public service announcement encourages young people across the country to buckle up to help create the safest generation on the road. "Being a good friend is about having your friends' backs no matter what. That includes as a driver, a passenger, wherever," Jason says. "The 'Ride & Seek' campaign with DoSomething.org and Chevrolet is the perfect way for my generation to have our friends' backs on the road."

"Warnings from ads and scare tactics from parents generally aren't effective at keeping young drivers safer. Know what is? Peer-to-peer intervention," says Carrie Bloxson, Chief Marketing Officer on DoSomething.org. "We're thrilled to partner with Chevrolet for a second time on 'Ride & Seek,' which will activate thousands of young people to keep their friends safe on the road while having a little fun too!"

"It is no secret that wearing seat belts save lives, and we all need to remember to buckle up: every person, in every seating position, every time we are in the vehicle. We are pleased to partner with Dosomething.org, which has proven to be a strong voice in spreading this message about the importance of seat belt use and overall safe driving," said Tricia Morrow, Chevrolet safety engineer.

Young people can sign up for the Ride & Seek campaign at DoSomething.org/ride-seek or by texting SEEK to 38383, where they can download and print out the fill-in-the-blank flyers to help keep curious friends and peers safe in a vehicle. Those who participate in the campaign will be entered for the chance to win a $5,000 scholarship.

For more information about Ride & Seek, visit https://www.dosomething.org/ride-seek

To view the PSA, click here .

About DoSomething.org

DoSomething.org is the largest tech company exclusively for young people and social change. We're activating 5 million young people (and counting!) to make positive change, online and off, in every US area code and in over 131 countries. When you join DoSomething.org, you join something bigger than yourself. You team up with the young people who have clothed half of America's youth in homeless shelters. And cleaned up 3.7 million cigarette butts from the streets. And run the largest youth-led sports equipment drive in the world. And more! You've got the power and the passion to make an impact -- we'll help you get it done.

About Chevrolet

Founded in 1911 in Detroit, Chevrolet is now one of the world's largest car brands, doing business in more than 100 countries and selling more than 4.0 million cars and trucks a year. Chevrolet provides customers with fuel-efficient vehicles that feature engaging performance, design that makes the heart beat, passive and active safety features and easy-to-use technology, all at a value. More information on Chevrolet models can be found at www.chevrolet.com .

