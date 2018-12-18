DoSomething.org Helps Power Historic Youth Voter Turnout, the Largest Crowdsourced Anti-Bullying Guide, and a National Campaign Against E-Cigarettes

NEW YORK, Dec. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- DoSomething.org, the largest not-for-profit exclusively for young people and social change, wrapped up its year of campaigns on a high. Together with its 6-million-plus members, the organization tackled issues like recycling, safe driving, bullying, vaping and voter registration.

Voter registration had more eyes on it than ever this year. Young people undoubtedly cared about the 2018 midterm elections as this year saw historic voter turnout, with more young people heading to the polls than in the previous 25 years. Through DoSomething's efforts, their members registered over 115,000 new voters. DoSomething also created a holiday, National Absentee Ballot Day (votingabsentee.org), which focused attention on absentee voting and empowered all young people to make their voices heard, even if they couldn't physically get to the polls. DoSomething also activated their 4 million 18+ members to get to the polls through SMS reminder messaging, voting plans and relational GOTV efforts.

"This was the year of us," said DoSomething CEO Aria Finger. "Our staff, our partners, and most importantly, our members: together we powered one of the most historic years of youth activism in our nation's history."

DoSomething also worked with an incredibly talented group of celebrities to bring attention to causes affecting young people all over the country. Among the highlights were: You've Got the Power, an anti-bullying campaign sponsored by Saban's Power Rangers and featuring Atlanta Hawks star Jeremy Lin; Rinse, Recycle, Repeat, a campaign to raise awareness about environmental responsibility, sponsored by Garnier, featuring Mandy Moore; Escape the Vape, a campaign to help thousands of young people educate their friends about the dangers of e-cigarettes, sponsored by CVS Health Foundation, featuring Kissing Booth star Joel Courtney; and Friends on Lock, a campaign to keep young people safe on the road, sponsored by General Motors, featuring On My Block star Diego Tinoco.

DoSomething also allocated over $160,000 to scholarships, with a simple call to action: do good, and receive money to pay for school. Through interacting with DoSomething's campaigns, young people entered to win scholarship money and created positive change in their communities nationwide.

To learn more about DoSomething's year in review, and see amazing stories from DoSomething members, visit: https://2018.dosomething.org/.

About DoSomething.org

DoSomething.org is the largest tech company exclusively for young people and social change. We're activating 6 million young people (and counting!) to do good in every US area code and in 131 countries. Using our digital platform, members join DoSomething's volunteer and civic action campaigns to make offline impact at scale. Our members have clothed half of America's youth in homeless shelters. They've cleaned up 3.7 million cigarette butts. They've run the world's largest youth-led sports equipment drive. And more! Young people have the power and the passion to transform their communities -- we help them get it done. Let's Do This.

