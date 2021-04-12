DoSomething.org Welcomes DeNora Getachew as Chief Executive Officer

"We are living through a civic, racial and gender reckoning. Now more than ever, young people are using their voices to usher in a new era of transformational impact," said Getachew. "What inspires me most about joining the team at DoSomething is the organization's deep legacy of igniting the activism of youth to make a meaningful real-world impact on causes ranging from mental health to climate change and racial justice to civic engagement, among others."

"DeNora brings a wealth of experience as an advocate and nonprofit executive leader with a demonstrated ability to build coalitions, drive fundraising, and position organizations to deliver on their missions," said John Faucher, Chairman of DoSomething's Board of Directors. "We are excited to welcome her as our new CEO and are confident that DoSomething and the communities we serve will benefit from her expertise, dedication, and passion for enacting positive social change as we move forward."

Getachew added, "I learned firsthand the importance of civic action when I had to advocate for my educational opportunities as a teenage single mother. This led me to my passion for helping and empowering my community, especially young people, to find their civic voice and get engaged," said Getachew. "At this time of significant community-based disruption amidst a global pandemic, there is an inspiring opportunity for change. The power of our young people and DoSomething's mission to catalyze that change cannot be understated. The next generation of youth-led activism is here, and I feel honored to join DoSomething at such a pivotal time."

Getachew most recently served as the New York Executive Director of Generation Citizen, a national nonprofit transforming how civics education is taught in our country's secondary schools. Getachew previously led issue campaigns at the Brennan Center for Justice at NYU School of Law and Citizens Union, a 100-year-old New York good government group, and directed policy for Public Advocate Bill de Blasio.

Throughout her career, Getachew has shaped state and local law and policy on a diverse set of issues, including campaign financing of elections, education, economic development, ethics, police accountability, social services, and voting reform. She is a native New Yorker; mother of three, and a passionate advocate for an accessible, equitable, inclusive and representative democracy. She currently serves on the board, and is a founding member, of Higher Heights for America, a nonprofit dedicated to electing more progressive Black women to public office; she is a member of the Greater New York Chapter of the Links, Inc.; and the Metropolitan Chapter of Jack and Jill of America, Inc.

Getachew was selected through a process led by an external search firm and overseen by an internal search committee comprised of DoSomething staff, leaders, and Board members. Her appointment was unanimously endorsed by the Board of Directors.

About DoSomething.org

DoSomething.org is the largest organization exclusively for young people and social change. We're activating millions of young people to make positive change, online and off, in every US area code and in over 131 countries. When you join DoSomething.org, you join something bigger than yourself. You team up with the young people who have clothed half of America's youth in homeless shelters. And cleaned up 3.7 million cigarette butts from the streets. And run the largest youth-led sports equipment drive in the world. And more! You've got the power and the passion to make an impact -- we'll help you get it done. Let's Do This!

SOURCE DoSomething.org

Related Links

http://www.dosomething.org

