Dot Ai and Würth Industry North America Announce Exclusive Partnership to Deploy Dot Ai's AI-Driven Tracking Solutions for the Manufacturing Industry

LAS VEGAS and GREENWOOD, Ind., Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SEE ID, Inc. doing business as Dot Ai ("Dot Ai"), a pioneering startup at the forefront of asset intelligence technology, and Würth Industry North America (WINA), a leading industrial distributor and division of the Würth Group, have announced the execution of a Partner Distribution agreement. This five-year agreement will bring advanced, AI-driven tracking solutions to WINA's customers, offering unprecedented visibility into internal and customer premise operations. This provides Dot Ai's exclusive partnership to serve the manufacturing vertical. The collaboration aims to accelerate order processes, enhance performance metrics, and optimize asset intelligence for WINA's manufacturing and industrial clients.

Under this agreement, WINA customers will gain access to Dot Ai's state-of-the-art track and trace technology, including the ZIM Bridge, Industrial Passive asset tag solution (which requires no battery), and a cloud-based, AI platform that continually optimizes processes. These innovations will be seamlessly integrated with WINA's customized CPS® kanban inventory management solutions, providing real-time data and increasing responsiveness to changing demands, resulting in unprecedented supply chain metrics and security.

"Integrating Dot Ai's advanced AI technology into our existing CPS® kanban inventory management solutions will enable us to bring a new level of efficiency and innovation to our customers," said Daniel Schmidt, Senior Vice President at Würth Industry North America. "Würth Industry has a long history of bringing innovative inventory management solutions to our manufacturing customer base, and this partnership reinforces this commitment. This innovation not only provides customers with peace of mind knowing that their supply chain is secure, it prepares them for the next evolution of industrial technology."

"Partnering exclusively with Würth Industry North America, a dominant industrial player, is a significant step in bringing our advanced tracking technology to the manufacturing sector," said Dot Ai CEO Edmund Nabrotzky. "We look forward to supporting WINA and their customers to elevate their automation processes and increase their operational efficiency. Both Dot Ai and WINA are working at the forefront of the next generation of manufacturing technology and together will provide the context needed for human, environmental, safety, and social considerations to be integrated into supply chain strategies."

Industry-Leading Innovations for Modern Manufacturing

The partnership emphasizes a commitment to advancing Industry 4.0 practices by harnessing the power of the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT). By adding intelligent tracking technologies, WINA and Dot Ai will help customers improve forecasting accuracy, mitigate risks, and reduce or eliminate supply chain disruptions. With features such as real-time data insights and automated decision-making, the solution offers a significant leap forward toward Industry 5.0, where technology supports a more holistic approach to industrial processes.

About Dot Ai

At the heart of the technological revolution in asset management and security lies Dot Ai, a trailblazing SaaS service that is redefining the paradigms of asset intelligence, assurance, and safety. By harnessing the power of IoT tracking technology, Dot Ai stands at the forefront of innovation, offering patented solutions that are not just advanced but transformative. Through relentless research and development, Dot Ai has pioneered a suite of technologies that empower organizations to not only streamline their logistics and supply chain processes but also bolster operational security to unprecedented levels. Leveraging state-of-the-art AI engines, cutting-edge 5G RF and BLE technology, and seamless cloud integrations, Dot Ai transcends traditional boundaries, offering real-time asset visibility and predictive analytics that integrate effortlessly with existing infrastructure. This is not just technology; it's a vision for a more secure, efficient, and connected world. Discover more about how Dot Ai is leading the charge in asset intelligence by visiting https://daic.ai .

About Würth Industry North America

Würth Industry North America (WINA) is a $1+ billion division of the Würth Group, the world's largest industrial distributor and a privately held, family-owned business since 1945. WINA's highly customized logistics solutions lower customers' purchasing and operating costs, reduce storage footprint, and free up their teams to concentrate on their core business. To ensure that customers get the most out of their programs and products, WINA employs a team of over 2,200 individuals, many experts with decades of experience who provide reliable and knowledgeable customer support. WINA offers a comprehensive line of industrial and construction products and services. These include additive manufacturing, digital inventory, engineering assistance, quality control, inventory management, vending, safety supplies, kitting and assembly, structural fasteners, and MRO/industrial supplies. Customers throughout North America are serviced through WINA's network of distribution centers across the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil. The company is the creator of the global series Würth Knowing, the industry's first fastener education YouTube series. For more information on Würth Industry North America, visit wurthindustry.com.

