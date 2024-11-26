Dot and Microsoft Unveil 'Dot Vista': A Breakthrough AI Image Conversion Solution for Accessibility

Dot Unveils DotVista, the NPU-powered app on Windows 11 Copilot+ PCs for the Visually Impaired, with Microsoft and Hanyang University at Microsoft Ignite

DotVista is set to debut first on Windows 11 via the Microsoft Store in the second quarter of 2025, including the Accessible Zoo and Fruits Classification features.

Support on other operating systems will follow in 2026.

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dot Inc., in collaboration with Microsoft and Hanyang University, has announced the launch of its AI image recognition and conversion project, DotVista. This innovative solution enables the visually impaired to explore shapes of animals, such as the broad wings of a dragonfly and the majestic hump of a camel, by converting images into tactile experiences on the Dot Pad. In addition, workers can access jobs previously only available to sighted workers due to visualization-intensive tasks such as quality control.

With this collaboration, DotVista will be available exclusively on Windows 11 by Q2 2025, supporting other operating systems and industries to follow in 2026. Scheduled for official release on the Windows platform in the second quarter of 2025, DotVista is designed to offer both educational and commercial functionalities, significantly enhancing accessibility and learning opportunities for visually impaired users across diverse sectors.

The Dot Pad is a tactile display developed by Dot Inc. for the visually impaired, designed to convert text, images, and graphs into braille, delivering information through touch. Dot Pad goes beyond simple braille output, offering shapes and forms of images and graphs in tactile format, greatly enhancing information accessibility in education, employment, and daily life. This device empowers visually impaired individuals to interact with a broad range of information more comprehensively and effectively.

DotVista Debut at Microsoft Ignite

DotVista made its first appearance at Microsoft Ignite 2024, a leading annual technology conference hosted by Microsoft that brings together IT professionals, developers, and business leaders to explore the latest advancements in technology. This year's event, focused on AI and cloud innovation, is taking place from November 19 to 22 in Chicago, with DotVista featured as a key accessibility solution. "Dot has long been a pioneer in tactile display technologies for many years in the accessibility space. With the upcoming launch of the DotVista app on Windows, blind and low-vision teachers, students, and productivity workers will be able to improve their understanding of visual concepts in the classroom and workplace thanks to the powerful AI models that run locally on the latest Copilot+ PCs - at reduced computing costs and enhanced privacy," said Baldwin Ng, Principal Program Manager at Microsoft Corporation. "We are extremely pleased with the creative and innovative AI capabilities that DotVista team has developed in just a few short months. We cannot wait to see what other developers will come up with in the near future."

DotVista originated as a groundbreaking educational app that empowered visually impaired users to grasp object shapes by translating complex images into tactile braille. Now, driven by an open-source model and a Windows-based AI framework, DotVista has become a versatile tool with far-reaching applications. For instance, a supply chain manager in a national grocery chain can leverage DotVista to instantly assess the freshness of produce, effortlessly determining the optimal state of fruits and vegetables. By harnessing on-device NPU and local models, DotVista redefines workflow efficiency, achieving unprecedented ease and speed in previously challenging tasks.

Key Features of DotVista: Accessible Zoo and Fruits Classification

DotVista offers two main features: Accessible Zoo and Fruits Classification. Accessible Zoo enables visually impaired students in the classroom to explore shapes of animals and iconic historical monuments such as the Eiffel Tower through touching the braille dots from the Dot Pad tactile display. In addition, Fruits Classification, a commercial feature, can assist visually impaired workers with evaluating product quality - such as fruit freshness by providing both tactile and descriptive information, enhancing their interaction and understanding of fresh produce.

The DotVista app on Windows project results from the groundbreaking partnership with Professor Yongjae Yoo and his research team at the Department of Artificial Intelligence at Hanyang University ERICA. Professor Yoo, who received the IEEE Transactions on Haptics annual Best Paper award last year, joined this project out of a deep commitment to AI convergence research, especially on assistive technologies. He stated, "I believe Korea's innovative startup technology will enrich the lives and education of visually impaired adults worldwide. This collaboration with Dot and Microsoft marks an exciting step forward in advancing joint research on AI."

Through its collaboration with Microsoft and Hanyang University, Dot plans to advance DotVista further to address global accessibility challenges the visually impaired community faces. By leveraging AI-powered tools, such ad Copilot+PC and in Windows 11, DotVista is poised to expand employment opportunities and enhance accessibility across diverse industries, creating a meaningful global impact for the 280M+ visually impaired users worldwide.

About Dot Inc.

Dot Inc., a leader in solutions for the visually impaired, has introduced groundbreaking products like the Dot Watch, Dot Pad, and Dot Kiosk since 2015. Recognized as a CES Innovation Award honoree in 2023 and 2024, Dot is expanding partnerships across North and South America. Through collaborations with Google, Microsoft, and Apple, Dot drives global accessibility. With a strong focus on the Social aspect of ESG, Dot strives to address social challenges through technological advancements for people with disabilities.

