Veteran Political Consulting Firm Joins Effort to Bring Independent Conservative Leadership to Texas

AUSTIN, Texas, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dot Connector, a nationally recognized political consulting and strategic communications firm, today announced that it has officially signed Jenn Mack Raphoon as a client in her campaign as a write-in candidate for Governor of the State of Texas.

DOT CONNECTOR SIGNS JENN MACK RAPHOON FOR TEXAS GUBERNATORIAL WRITE-IN CAMPAIGN

Raphoon, a constitutional conservative and political outsider, is running on a platform focused on Faith, Family, Freedom, border security, government accountability, protecting Texas families and children, defending life, strengthening the state's power grid and water infrastructure, and ensuring that Texas interests always come first.

"Texans are looking for leadership that is accountable to the people rather than political establishments," said Raphoon. "I am honored to have the support and expertise of Dot Connector as we take our message directly to voters across the Lone Star State."

Founded by veteran strategist and connector Buck Buckman, Dot Connector has earned a reputation for bringing together leaders, organizations, campaigns, and causes through strategic relationships cultivated over more than four decades in politics, business, media, and public affairs. The firm has successfully advised candidates, elected officials, corporations, advocacy groups, and public figures while helping build coalitions, expand media visibility, and execute effective grassroots and public affairs strategies.

Dot Connector's record of success includes work on political campaigns, issue advocacy efforts, public policy initiatives, public relations programs, and strategic communications projects at the local, state, and national levels. The firm's unique approach combines extensive relationship networks with practical campaign experience to deliver measurable results for its clients.

"Jenn Mack Raphoon represents the kind of principled leadership that many Texans have been waiting for," said Buck Buckman, Founder and CEO of Dot Connector. "Her commitment to faith, constitutional government, individual liberty, and accountability reflects the values that have made Texas a beacon of freedom and opportunity. We are proud to join her campaign and help share that message across every corner of the state."

As part of the engagement, Dot Connector will assist the campaign with strategic communications, media relations, grassroots outreach, coalition development, public affairs, and statewide visibility efforts as Raphoon continues to build support among Texas voters.

Raphoon has pledged to run a campaign focused on restoring trust in government, securing the border, protecting families, strengthening critical infrastructure, and defending the freedoms that Texans hold dear.

"Freedom is not partisan. It's a sacred gift from God," Raphoon said. "If Texas falls, America falls."

For media inquiries, interview requests, or additional information regarding Jenn Mack Raphoon's campaign, please contact Dot Connector using the information listed above.

Contact: Michael Vardoulis

(949) 289-8653

mailto: [email protected]

SOURCE Jenn Mack for Texas