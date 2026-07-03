Statement from Jenn Mack Candidate for Governor of Texas

AUSTIN, Texas, July 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tomorrow, Americans across this great nation will celebrate the 250th anniversary of the birth of the United States of America, a nation founded on the timeless principles of faith, liberty, personal responsibility, and government by the people.

Two hundred and fifty years ago, ordinary men and women chose courage over comfort. They stood against an unresponsive government and declared that freedom was worth fighting for. Their sacrifice gave birth to the greatest nation in the history of the world.

Tomorrow We Celebrate America's First 250 Years. On November 3rd, Let's Begin Texas' Next Eight.

Today, Texans face a different challenge.

Our state has been weighed down by career politicians, entrenched special interests, and a political system that too often rewards party loyalty instead of public service. The endless partisan warfare has distracted our leaders from doing the people's business.

Texas deserves better.

As we celebrate our nation's first 250 years, I ask Texans to look forward to the next 17 weeks with hope, determination, and purpose.

On November 3rd, Texans have the opportunity to begin a new chapter, one that returns government to the people and restores the constitutional principles that made Texas the envy of America.

This campaign is not about Republicans versus Democrats.

It is about Texans versus the broken political system.

Together, we can secure our border, defend our families and children, restore integrity and accountability in government, strengthen and modernize our electric grid and water infrastructure, protect our constitutional freedoms, encourage innovation and responsible economic growth, and always put Texas first. Our campaign is rooted in the enduring values of Faith. Family. Freedom. and is committed to returning power to the people rather than political insiders.

I am not asking Texans to simply elect another politician.

I am asking them to join a movement.

A movement that believes government exists to serve the people, not the other way around.

A movement that welcomes Republicans, Democrats, Independents, Libertarians, and every Texan who feels politically homeless because they know our future is more important than partisan labels.

Tomorrow we celebrate the courage of those who founded America.

Beginning the day after tomorrow, let us honor them by working harder than ever before to preserve what they gave us.

For the next 17 weeks, let us knock on doors, make phone calls, tell our neighbors the truth, and remind every Texan that their vote still matters.

On November 3rd, together we can begin taking Texas back from career politicians, special interests, and the politics of division.

The next chapter in Texas history belongs to the people of Texas!

Let's write it together.

Jenn Mack Raphoon

Candidate for Governor of Texas

"Freedom is not partisan. It's a sacred gift from God. If Texas falls, America falls."

Contact:

Michael Vardoulis

949-289-8653

[email protected]

SOURCE Jenn Mack for Texas